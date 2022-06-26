Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester City and Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus, 25, has agreed a five-year deal with Arsenal. (Guardian external-link )

Liverpool are confident of signing Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham midfielder, 18. (Sun external-link )

West Ham are interested in signing Southampton and England midfielder James Ward-Prowse, 27, this summer. (Sky Sports external-link )

Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen is close to making a decision on his future, with Tottenham now looking at other targets but Brentford holding out hope of re-signing the 30-year-old. (Fabrizio Romano external-link )

Villarreal and West Ham have held talks over Dutch winger Arnaut Danjuma, 25. (Toni Juanmarti - in Spanish external-link )

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag could have just £100m to rebuild the club this summer. (Sun external-link )

Tottenham have enquired about RB Leipzig's highly-rated Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol, 20. (Nabil Djellit - in French external-link )

Manchester United defender Brandon Williams, 21, is surplus to requirements at Old Trafford and could be available for £10m this summer. (Mail external-link )

Atletico Madrid are keeping tabs on Celtic's Croatian defender Josip Juranovic, 26. (Record external-link )

Monaco are chasing Torino and Italy striker Andrea Belotti, 28, with AC Milan also in the running to sign him. (Ekrem Konur external-link )

Sadio Mane's agent has denied the Senegal forward, 30, left Liverpool to join Bayern Munich this summer because he wasn't earning enough money at Anfield. (TVMondo, via Mirror external-link )

Leeds have identified RB Leipzig and USA midfielder Tyler Adams, 23, and RB Salzburg's Malian midfielder Mohamed Camara, 22, as replacements for England star Kalvin Phillips, 26, who looks set for Manchester City. (Mail external-link )

Angel di Maria, whose contract at Paris St-Germain expires at the end of June, is close to a move to Juventus, despite Barcelona remaining in the picture for the Argentina international, 34. (Calciomercato - in Italian external-link )

Manchester United and Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, has rejected the chance to join David Beckham's Inter Miami and will remain at Old Trafford. (Star external-link )

Star back page