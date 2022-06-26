Transfer rumours: Jesus, Bellingham, Ward-Prowse, Eriksen, Gvardiol, Belotti, Danjuma
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Manchester City and Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus, 25, has agreed a five-year deal with Arsenal. (Guardian)
Liverpool are confident of signing Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham midfielder, 18. (Sun)
West Ham are interested in signing Southampton and England midfielder James Ward-Prowse, 27, this summer. (Sky Sports)
Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen is close to making a decision on his future, with Tottenham now looking at other targets but Brentford holding out hope of re-signing the 30-year-old. (Fabrizio Romano)
Villarreal and West Ham have held talks over Dutch winger Arnaut Danjuma, 25. (Toni Juanmarti - in Spanish)
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag could have just £100m to rebuild the club this summer. (Sun)
Tottenham have enquired about RB Leipzig's highly-rated Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol, 20. (Nabil Djellit - in French)
Manchester United defender Brandon Williams, 21, is surplus to requirements at Old Trafford and could be available for £10m this summer. (Mail)
Atletico Madrid are keeping tabs on Celtic's Croatian defender Josip Juranovic, 26. (Record)
Monaco are chasing Torino and Italy striker Andrea Belotti, 28, with AC Milan also in the running to sign him. (Ekrem Konur)
Sadio Mane's agent has denied the Senegal forward, 30, left Liverpool to join Bayern Munich this summer because he wasn't earning enough money at Anfield. (TVMondo, via Mirror)
Leeds have identified RB Leipzig and USA midfielder Tyler Adams, 23, and RB Salzburg's Malian midfielder Mohamed Camara, 22, as replacements for England star Kalvin Phillips, 26, who looks set for Manchester City. (Mail)
Angel di Maria, whose contract at Paris St-Germain expires at the end of June, is close to a move to Juventus, despite Barcelona remaining in the picture for the Argentina international, 34. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
Manchester United and Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, has rejected the chance to join David Beckham's Inter Miami and will remain at Old Trafford. (Star)
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment