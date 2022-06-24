Last updated on .From the section Sport

Sunni Brummitt picked up some of his skills while watching his mum work at a circus

B-boy Breaking Championships Venue: O2 Forum Kentish Town, London Date: Saturday, 25 June Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app from 19:00 BST

London will play host to some of the world's best breakers this weekend as the B-boy Breaking Championships take place at the O2 Forum Kentish Town.

The breakers will battle it out for world titles in both solo and crew events and, for the first time, the championships will be live streamed on the BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app.

Breaking - a competitive form of breakdancing - was announced in 2020 as a new Olympic event for Paris 2024.

International breakers competing include Japan's B-boy Hiro, Canada's B-boy Phil Wizard, Holland's B-boy Lee Ruggards and Germany's B-girl Jilou.

Here are three British breakers and one global star to look out for.

B-boy Sunni

Malaysia-born and UK-raised, Sunni Brummitt started breaking aged 10. He's a member of the Black Market, Brkn' Nest crew and known globally for his unorthodox, unpredictable flow.

The 26-year-old has won battles all over the world - including the 2015 Notorious IBE Super Solo battle, the 2015 Unbreakable Championships and the 2015 Freestyle Session Europe solo competition - and also triumphed in the UK B-boy Championships in 2016 and 2017.

Brummitt was born in Penang and moved to the south-west coast of England at the age of four with his mum, picking up some of his acrobatic skills by watching her as she worked at a circus.

In 2011, at the age of 15, he qualified for the World Finals and had a viral battle with South Korea's B-boy Hong 10. That has been compared to tennis teenager Coco Gauff's Wimbledon victory over the great Venus Williams in 2019, and earned Brummitt a reputation as one of the best up-and-coming breakers on the scene.

B-girl Roxy

Roxy Milliner is the UK's number one b-girl, and a global legend of the sport having competed for more than 15 years.

She grew up in Streatham and started breaking in Brixton during her early teens after watching her brother practising.

Milliner, who used to compete at national level in trampolining, is known for her flexibility, her freezes and her range - but she's also in the Guinness Book of World Records for doing 25 consecutive head spins, plus the most in a minute (71).

Having taken time out as a new mum, Milliner returns to the championships this weekend, then has her sights set on an Olympic medal.

B-boy Kid Karam

Generation Next: Karam Singh, the Ronaldo-inspired break dancer with an Olympic dream

Karam Singh won the B-Boy Championships solo competition in 2019 and is one of the most successful breakers to come from the UK.

Singh, from Derby, first got into breaking when he was seven years old after watching someone headspin in a Justin Timberlake music video.

Growing up, he played football and boxed, which helped him develop a fast and explosive style. Singh has merged his sports, creating moves that are often inspired by football skills and freestyling.

A member of Smac19 and Yangsterz crews, Singh looks well placed to represent Team GB at Paris 2024 after winning the solo event at GB Breaking's trials in 2021.

B-girl Madmax

Maxime Blieck took up breaking at the age of 14 after watching dancers freestyling at a train station.

The Belgian, who is an ambassador of the B-Boy Championships, is from Bruges but now lives in Brussels, where it's easier to train for breaking.

Madmax prides herself on staying "fresh" through every round (being as creative as possible).

She's a member of the Street Wizards Crew and has won solo and crew battles all over the world, including the 2018 Porto Battle 2on2 B-Girl contest and the 2018 and 2019 Battle of Honour B-Girl solo contest.