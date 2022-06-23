BBC Green Sport Awards: Privacy Notice

Your trust is very important to us. This means the BBC is committed to protecting the privacy and security of your personal data. It is important that you read this notice so that you are aware of how and why we are using such personal data. This privacy notice describes how we collect and use personal data about you during and after your relationship with us, in accordance with data protection law.

Why are we doing this and how can you participate?

The BBC is partnering with Sport Positive Summit to celebrate individuals and organisations from across the globe who are actively contributing to a more sustainable future, through their environmentally conscious sporting profile and practises.

On 4 October 2022, the BBC Green Sport Awards 2022 programme will grant five (5) awards to sports professionals and organisations who have made a positive ecological impact.

There are two (2) awards open to the public to vote for organisations they believe should be considered for nomination:

The Ambition and Impact Award, for any elite, professional or high-performance sporting body involved in the organisation of or participation in competitive sport who have made significant Net Zero targets and/or emission reduction targets.

The Teamwork Award for any sporting organisation (professional, community-level or grassroots) responsible for the governance, organisation of, or participation in, sporting events where they have actively educated or engaged participants, fans, citizens or society at large on climate action; or not-for-profit organisations that collaborate with sporting organisations to deliver engagement or education on climate action.

Organisations may nominate themselves but must adhere to the criteria found in the Award Rules.

The BBC will collect the personal data via an online platform used by the BBC.

If you are a member of the organisation nominated, and we broadcast your contribution on-air, this may include the programme being available online and/or on demand, and your contribution may be used again in a future broadcast.

We may use your contribution for promotional purposes on the BBC's social media sites.

What personal data will BBC collect and how will we use it?

The BBC will collect and process the personal data for the purposes of processing nominations for the awards.

Personal data:

You must be 18 years or older to nominate an organisation for an award.

The BBC will collect and process the following personal data about you:

Full name

Email address

Your relationship to the organisation

Your reasons for the nominating the organisation

Who is the Data Controller?

The BBC is the "data controller" of your personal data. This means that the BBC decides what your personal data is used for, and the ways in which it is processed. For the avoidance of doubt, your personal data will be collected and processed solely for the purposes set out in this privacy notice. As the data controller, the BBC has the responsibility to comply, and to demonstrate compliance with, data protection law.

Lawful basis for processing your personal data

The legal basis on which the BBC processes your personal data is the performance of its public task. The BBC's role is to act in the public interest and to serve all audiences with content which informs, educates, and entertains. This is consistent with the BBC's wider public purposes under its Royal Charter which require it to "reflect the United Kingdom, its culture and values to the world."

Sharing your personal data

The BBC works with our approved third-party providers who help us to provide some of our services. These partners only use your personal data on behalf of the BBC and not independently of the BBC.

Shortlisted entries will be shared with the judging panel.

We may share personal data with a third party where required or permitted by law.

Retaining your personal data

The BBC will retain personal data collected from the nomination form until 5 October 2022.

The winner's personal data will be retained for a period of two (2) years for regulatory reasons, after which it will be deleted.

If your contribution is used for broadcast, your personal data will be retained and archived in perpetuity by the BBC.

Your personal data will be stored within the UK and EEA.

Your rights and more information

You have rights under data protection law:

You can request a copy of the personal data BBC stores about you.

You have the right to request that we rectify any inaccurate or incomplete personal data that we hold about you.

You have the right to ask for the personal data we collect about you to be deleted however there are limitations and exceptions to this right which may entitle the BBC to refuse your request.

In certain circumstances, you have the right to restrict the processing of your personal data or to object to the processing of your personal data.

You have the right to ask that we transfer the personal data to you or to another organisation, in certain circumstances.

You can contact our, Data Protection Officer if you have questions or you wish to find out more details about your rights, please visit the BBC's Privacy and Cookies Policy at http://www.bbc.co.uk/privacy.

If you have a concern about the way the BBC has handled your personal data, you can raise your concern with the supervisory authority in the UK, the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) https://ico.org.uk/. external-link

Updating this privacy notice

We will revise the privacy notice if there are significant changes to how we use your personal data.