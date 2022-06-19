Transfer rumours: Jesus, Sterling, Ake, Lukaku, De Jong, Bailly
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Tottenham are hoping to pip north London rivals Arsenal in the race for Manchester City's 25-year-old Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus with the offer of Champions League football. (Mirror)
Manchester City and England forward Raheem Sterling, 27, has been asking people about life in west London amid interest from Chelsea. (Athletic)
Chelsea's initial bid of £21.5m for Sterling has been turned down. (Fabrizio Romano)
Chelsea could also enquire with Manchester City about 27-year-old Netherlands defender Nathan Ake. (Telegraph, subscription required)
Chelsea and Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 29, is poised to return to Inter Milan with a loan fee of £8.5m plus add-ons agreed between the clubs. (Mail)
Manchester United are considering a fresh bid for 25-year-old Barcelona and Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong. (Fabrizio Romano)
Wolves and Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, 25, is on United's list of possible options if they fail to sign De Jong. (Fabrizio Romano, via givemesport)
Newcastle have been offered the chance to sign Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly, 28, from Manchester United. (Mirror)
The Magpies have also been told they must pay £50m to sign 22-year-old Bayer Leverkusen and France winger Moussa Diaby. (Sun)
Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, has welcomed Manchester United's quest to sign a new striker. (Express)
Netherlands manager and former Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal played a part in stopping Ajax's Dutch defender Jurrien Timber, 21, moving to Old Trafford. (Marcel van der Kraan, Sky Sports)
The agent of Chelsea and England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek says former Blues boss Maurizio Sarri is interested in signing the 26-year-old for Lazio. (Metro)
Ajax have set a 40m euro (£34.3m) asking price for Sebastien Haller, with Borussia Dortmund interested in the 27-year-old Ivory Coast forward. (90min)
Sunderland, Huddersfield and Bristol City have made £1m plus bids for AFC Wimbledon's 21-year-old English midfielder Jack Rudoni. (Sun)
