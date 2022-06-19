Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Tottenham are hoping to pip north London rivals Arsenal in the race for Manchester City's 25-year-old Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus with the offer of Champions League football. (Mirror) external-link

Manchester City and England forward Raheem Sterling, 27, has been asking people about life in west London amid interest from Chelsea. (Athletic) external-link

Chelsea's initial bid of £21.5m for Sterling has been turned down. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Chelsea could also enquire with Manchester City about 27-year-old Netherlands defender Nathan Ake. (Telegraph, subscription required) external-link

Chelsea and Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 29, is poised to return to Inter Milan with a loan fee of £8.5m plus add-ons agreed between the clubs. (Mail) external-link

Manchester United are considering a fresh bid for 25-year-old Barcelona and Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Wolves and Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, 25, is on United's list of possible options if they fail to sign De Jong. (Fabrizio Romano, via givemesport) external-link

Newcastle have been offered the chance to sign Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly, 28, from Manchester United. (Mirror) external-link

The Magpies have also been told they must pay £50m to sign 22-year-old Bayer Leverkusen and France winger Moussa Diaby. (Sun) external-link

Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, has welcomed Manchester United's quest to sign a new striker. (Express) external-link

Netherlands manager and former Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal played a part in stopping Ajax's Dutch defender Jurrien Timber, 21, moving to Old Trafford. (Marcel van der Kraan, Sky Sports) external-link

The agent of Chelsea and England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek says former Blues boss Maurizio Sarri is interested in signing the 26-year-old for Lazio. (Metro) external-link

Ajax have set a 40m euro (£34.3m) asking price for Sebastien Haller, with Borussia Dortmund interested in the 27-year-old Ivory Coast forward. (90min) external-link

Sunderland, Huddersfield and Bristol City have made £1m plus bids for AFC Wimbledon's 21-year-old English midfielder Jack Rudoni. (Sun) external-link

