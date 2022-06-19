Transfer rumours: Haaland, Sterling, Dembele, De Jong, Eriksen, Salah, Jones, Zinchenko
After missing out on main target Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid are already planning on triggering the reported 150m euro (£128m) release clause in the contract of Manchester City's newly acquired Norway attacker Erling Haaland in 2024. (AS)
Chelsea are interested in Manchester City and England forward Raheem Sterling, 27. (Fabrizio Romano, via Express)
Barcelona and France forward Ousmane Dembele is ready to join Chelsea but the 25-year-old wants to be a starter and not part of squad rotation. (Sun)
Manchester United are hoping Barcelona will reduce their £80m asking price for 25-year-old Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong by £10-15m. (Athletic, subscription required)
United boss Erik ten Hag has told his club's bosses to sign De Jong and Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen, 30, as they will be the focal point of his team. (Mirror)
Tottenham Hotspur must pay at least £34m to sign Bayer Leverkusen and Ecuador defender Piero Hincapie, 20. (Sun)
Liverpool are braced for the prospect of losing Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 30, for free next summer after refusing to meet his £400,000-a-week contract demands. (Mirror)
Manchester United defender Phil Jones, 30, is on a list of players interesting Leeds United, but the Whites could face competition from Southampton and Fulham for the Englishman. (Marca - in Spanish)
Manchester City are open to letting utility player Oleksandr Zinchenko, 25, leave the club - with Everton reportedly interested in the Ukraine international - as City prepare a bid for Brighton's Spanish left-back Marc Cucurella, 23. (Fabrizio Romano)
Brighton expect to receive around £50m for Cucurella, which may force City to walk away from the deal. (Athletic, subscription required)
Wolves want £45m for France U21s left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri, with both Manchester City and Chelsea keen on securing the 21-year-old. (Sun)
Paris St-Germain are closing in on the signing of Porto and Portugal midfielder Vitinha, 22, and could follow that up with a move for his compatriot Renato Sanches, 24, the Lille midfielder. (Foot Mercato - in French)
Liverpool have told defender Neco Williams, 21, he can go out on loan next season, with Nottingham Forest interested in the Wales international. (Mirror)
Ajax have turned down a £25m bid from Arsenal for their 24-year-old Argentina international defender Lisandro Martinez. (Mail)
Brighton and Watford are interested in Olympiakos' 26-year-old Senegal defender Pape Abou Cisse. (Star)
Millwall have offered Aberdeen £1.5m for Scotland midfielder Lewis Ferguson, 22, and are also looking to sign Stoke striker Benik Afobe, 29, on loan. (Telegraph)
