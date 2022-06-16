Close menu

Transfer rumours: Jesus, Pope, Bellingham, Botman, Cucurella

Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal are close to agreeing a deal for Manchester City and Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus, 25. (Times - subscription required)external-link

Newcastle United are monitoring Burnley's England goalkeeper Nick Pope, 30. (Mail)external-link

Liverpool remain interested in 18-year-old Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham. (Mirror)external-link

AC Milan have become favourites ahead of Newcastle to sign Lille's Netherlands Under-21 defender Sven Botman. (Football Insider)external-link

Manchester City are preparing to make a bid for Brighton and Spain left-back Marc Cucurella, 23. (Guardian)external-link

Leeds United and Southampton are interested in Manchester City's 18-year-old Belgian midfielder Romeo Lavia. (Athletic - subscription required)external-link

Southampton are set to announce the signing of Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, 20, from Manchester City in a deal worth up to £15m. (Telegraph - subscription required)external-link

Fulham and Wolves are both interested in signing Sporting Lisbon and Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha, 26. (90min)external-link

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez says Manchester City's new Norwegian signing Erling Haaland, 21, would not have started if the striker had moved to the Spanish side. (Mirror)external-link

English defender James Tarkowski, 29, has agreed to join Everton once his current deal at Burnley expires this summer. (Sky Sports)

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport