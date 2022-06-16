Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Arsenal are close to agreeing a deal for Manchester City and Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus, 25. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Newcastle United are monitoring Burnley's England goalkeeper Nick Pope, 30. (Mail) external-link

Liverpool remain interested in 18-year-old Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham. (Mirror) external-link

AC Milan have become favourites ahead of Newcastle to sign Lille's Netherlands Under-21 defender Sven Botman. (Football Insider) external-link

Manchester City are preparing to make a bid for Brighton and Spain left-back Marc Cucurella, 23. (Guardian) external-link

Gunners target Vieira... Fabio Vieira: Arsenal close to signing Porto midfielder

Leeds United and Southampton are interested in Manchester City's 18-year-old Belgian midfielder Romeo Lavia. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Southampton are set to announce the signing of Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, 20, from Manchester City in a deal worth up to £15m. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Fulham and Wolves are both interested in signing Sporting Lisbon and Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha, 26. (90min) external-link

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez says Manchester City's new Norwegian signing Erling Haaland, 21, would not have started if the striker had moved to the Spanish side. (Mirror) external-link

English defender James Tarkowski, 29, has agreed to join Everton once his current deal at Burnley expires this summer. (Sky Sports)