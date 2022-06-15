Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Leeds United and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 26, has told the club he wants to leave this summer to join Manchester City. (Football Insider) external-link

City believe an offer of about £45m-50m would persuade Leeds to sell, and it is thought Phillips will push for a move once a bid is tabled. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

The representatives of former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba are close to finalising a four-year deal for the France international, 29, to join Juventus on a free transfer. (Sky Sports) external-link

Juventus expect Pogba to sign a contract with them at the beginning of next month after reaching a verbal agreement. (Guardian) external-link

Tottenham, Newcastle and Aston Villa are among the Premier League clubs monitoring Wales forward Gareth Bale, 32, who is a free agent after his contract with Real Madrid expired at the end of the season. (Sun) external-link

Chelsea have begun talks over Romelu Lukaku's loan return to Inter Milan, but the 29-year-old Belgium striker will need to take a wage cut. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Inter are confident of reaching a deal for Lukaku, despite the 5m euros (£4.3m) difference in the loan fee valuations of the clubs. (Sky Sports) external-link

Everton have completed the signing of England defender James Tarkowski, 29, on a free transfer from Burnley but the deal is not expected to be announced until the end of June. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Manchester United are favourites to sign Porto's 24-year-old Portugal midfielder Vitinha, who has a release clause of 40m euros (£34m). (Abola - in Portuguese) external-link

Porto's president says a bid from an unnamed club for Vitinha has been rejected, who is also wanted by Arsenal. (Express) external-link

Nottingham Forest have agreed a deal with Manchester United to sign 25-year-old English goalkeeper Dean Henderson on loan, with the option to buy for £20m. (Mail) external-link

Newly promoted Premier League club Forest want Henderson as part of a £100m spending spree. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Manchester United's hopes of signing Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, from Barcelona have been dealt a blow after the Spanish club claimed they do not need to sell players this summer. (Mirror) external-link

United are expecting Andreas Pereira to return to Old Trafford following a loan spell with Flamengo, who have no intention of using the 10.5m euros option to buy him. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

West Ham are looking at Rennes' 26-year-old Morocco centre-back Nayef Aguerd in a bid to bolster their defence. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Juventus could offer Turkey centre-back Merih Demiral, 24, to Chelsea as part of a swap deal for Italy midfielder Jorginho, 30. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Chelsea's hopes of signing Sevilla and France defender Jules Kounde should not be hampered despite the 23-year-old having surgery this week. (Standard) external-link

Arsenal could yet sign Spain midfielder Marco Asensio, 26, this summer as a dispute over his wages at Real Madrid continues. (Mirror) external-link

Asensio, who has one year remaining on his contract, would like to stay at Real Madrid but believes he deserves a pay rise. (Marca) external-link

Real Madrid hope to sign Borussia Dortmund's 18-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham, despite competition from Premier League sides Manchester United and Liverpool over a £78m deal. (Metro) external-link

Southampton have reached an agreement with Manchester City to sign Irish goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, 20. (90min) external-link

Bournemouth are close to signing West Ham's English defender Ryan Fredericks, but Fulham are also interested in the 29-year-old. (Football Insider) external-link

