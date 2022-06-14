Transfer rumours: Eriksen, Mane, Pogba, Phillips, Richarlison, Lukaku, Raphinha, Vinicius Jr, Januzaj
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Manchester United have made an offer to sign Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, 30, as his Brentford contract expires at the end of this month. (Athletic)
Manchester United's interest in Eriksen would not rule out a move for their number one target Frenkie de Jong, 25, as talks continue with the Dutch midfielder's club Barcelona. (Mail)
Bayern Munich are preparing a £34.6m offer for Senegal forward Sadio Mane after Liverpool rejected the German club's previous two offers for the 30-year-old. (Bild, via Mail)
Juventus are close to agreeing a contract for France and Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, 29. (Fabrizio Romano)
Manchester City could raise more than £200m in player sales this summer as the club look to land Leeds United's 26-year-old England midfielder Kalvin Phillips. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Everton's Richarlison, 25, has turned down an approach to join Arsenal this summer - with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur said to be the preferred destinations of the Brazilian forward. (UOL, via Liverpool Echo)
Inter Milan are pushing to sign Romelu Lukaku, 29, from Chelsea with the Belgium striker prepared to take a wage cut in order to return to the Serie A club. (Fabrizio Romano)
Real Madrid are close to agreeing a new contract with Brazil forward Vinicius Jr, 21. (Goal)
Leeds United have reached a verbal agreement to sign Spanish midfielder Marc Roca, 25, from Bayern Munich in a four-year deal worth 12m euros plus add-ons. (Fabrizio Romano)
Arsenal-linked Victor Osimhen says he will decide on his future later in the summer after the 23-year-old Nigeria and Napoli forward admitted he is aware of interest from clubs in England and Spain. (Standard)
Chelsea are considering a deal for Lazio's Albania international goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha, 27, if Spain keeper Kepa, 27, leaves the club this summer. (Fabrizio Romano)
Leeds winger Raphinha, 25, is a target for both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur this summer, amid concerns Barcelona will be unable to fund a deal for the Brazilian. (Athletic)
Tottenham and Juventus have had offers rejected for Udinese and Italy Under-21 left-back Destiny Udogie, 19. (Sun)
Middlesbrough and England Under-21 defender Djed Spence, who spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest, would favour a move to Tottenham. (Athletic)
Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira, 26, will return to Arsenal after Fiorentina decided not to make his loan deal permanent. (Standard)
West Ham are interested in signing Belgium winger Adnan Januzaj, 27, from Real Sociedad. (Mirror)
Nantes have submitted a bid for Nottingham Forest's Congolese goalkeeper Brice Samba, 28. (Football Insider)
Wolves remain confident of signing Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha from Sporting Lisbon despite Fulham's efforts to tempt the 26-year-old with a move to Craven Cottage. (Sun)
Bournemouth are favourites ahead of Nottingham Forest and Fulham to sign English midfielder Joe Rothwell, 27, from Blackburn Rovers. (Football Insider)
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment