Christian Eriksen

Manchester United have made an offer to sign Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, 30, as his Brentford contract expires at the end of this month. (Athletic) external-link

Manchester United's interest in Eriksen would not rule out a move for their number one target Frenkie de Jong, 25, as talks continue with the Dutch midfielder's club Barcelona. (Mail) external-link

Bayern Munich are preparing a £34.6m offer for Senegal forward Sadio Mane after Liverpool rejected the German club's previous two offers for the 30-year-old. (Bild, via Mail) external-link

Juventus are close to agreeing a contract for France and Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, 29. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Manchester City could raise more than £200m in player sales this summer as the club look to land Leeds United's 26-year-old England midfielder Kalvin Phillips. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Everton's Richarlison, 25, has turned down an approach to join Arsenal this summer - with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur said to be the preferred destinations of the Brazilian forward. (UOL, via Liverpool Echo) external-link

Inter Milan are pushing to sign Romelu Lukaku, 29, from Chelsea with the Belgium striker prepared to take a wage cut in order to return to the Serie A club. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Real Madrid are close to agreeing a new contract with Brazil forward Vinicius Jr, 21. (Goal) external-link

Leeds United have reached a verbal agreement to sign Spanish midfielder Marc Roca, 25, from Bayern Munich in a four-year deal worth 12m euros plus add-ons. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Arsenal-linked Victor Osimhen says he will decide on his future later in the summer after the 23-year-old Nigeria and Napoli forward admitted he is aware of interest from clubs in England and Spain. (Standard) external-link

Chelsea are considering a deal for Lazio's Albania international goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha, 27, if Spain keeper Kepa, 27, leaves the club this summer. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Leeds winger Raphinha, 25, is a target for both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur this summer, amid concerns Barcelona will be unable to fund a deal for the Brazilian. (Athletic) external-link

Tottenham and Juventus have had offers rejected for Udinese and Italy Under-21 left-back Destiny Udogie, 19. (Sun) external-link

Middlesbrough and England Under-21 defender Djed Spence, who spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest, would favour a move to Tottenham. (Athletic) external-link

Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira, 26, will return to Arsenal after Fiorentina decided not to make his loan deal permanent. (Standard) external-link

West Ham are interested in signing Belgium winger Adnan Januzaj, 27, from Real Sociedad. (Mirror) external-link

Nantes have submitted a bid for Nottingham Forest's Congolese goalkeeper Brice Samba, 28. (Football Insider) external-link

Wolves remain confident of signing Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha from Sporting Lisbon despite Fulham's efforts to tempt the 26-year-old with a move to Craven Cottage. (Sun) external-link

Bournemouth are favourites ahead of Nottingham Forest and Fulham to sign English midfielder Joe Rothwell, 27, from Blackburn Rovers. (Football Insider) external-link

