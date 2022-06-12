Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Juventus are confident of signing Paul Pogba on a free transfer from Manchester United, with the 29-year-old France midfielder to agree a four-year contract. (Fabrizio Romano, Twitter) external-link

Tottenham's Steven Bergwijn says he has interest from a number of clubs as the Netherlands winger, 24, looks to leave, with Ajax in talks over a summer move. (90min) external-link

English right-back Jonjoe Kenny, 25, has committed to joining Hertha Berlin on a free transfer from Everton. (Bild - in German) external-link

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, 30, has decided to pursue a new challenge and is preparing to leave Brentford, amid interest from former club Tottenham and Manchester United. (Express) external-link

Chelsea are close to signing American goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina, 18, from Chicago Fire after Real Madrid had a bid of 10m euros (£8.5m) rejected. (Fabrizio Romano, Twitter) external-link

Liverpool close to signing Nunez Fee for Benfica striker expected to be an initial £64m

Manchester United are also on course to sign Brazil winger Antony, 22, from Ajax, and Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, from Barcelona. (Talksport) external-link

Leeds United are frontrunners to sign New York City's 23-year-old Argentine forward Valentin Castellanos. (Give Me Sport) external-link

Midfielder Matteo Guendouzi expects France defender William Saliba, 21, to follow him in rejoining Marseille from Arsenal this summer, after both were on loan with the French club last season. (90min) external-link

If France defender Jules Kounde, 23, leaves Sevilla for Chelsea then Barcelona are interested in signing Kalidou Koulibaly, but Napoli would want at least 40m euros (£34.1m) for the Senegal defender, 30. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Inter Milan are set to sign Paulo Dybala on a free transfer from Juventus, with the Argentine striker, 28, arriving on a three-year deal. (Goal) external-link

Paris St-Germain have had a bid of 40m euros (£34.1m) turned down for Slovakia defender Milan Skriniar but Inter Milan may accept 60m euros (£51.2m) for the 27-year-old. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

River Plate have contacted Uruguay striker Luis Suarez over joining them on a free transfer when the 35-year-old leaves Atletico Madrid this summer. (Tuttosport - in Italian) external-link

Manchester City's England Under-21 midfielder James McAtee, 19, is set to speak to Huddersfield about a season-long loan deal. (Sun) external-link

