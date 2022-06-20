Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Brazil forward Raphinha from Leeds United, with Barcelona's interest in the 25-year-old having cooled. (Goal - in Spanish) external-link

Chelsea have joined Tottenham in wanting to sign Brazil forward Richarlison from Everton, who want more than £50m for the 25-year-old. (Mail) external-link

Marina Granovskaia, who took charge of Chelsea's transfer dealings under previous Blues owner Roman Abramovich, is set to leave the club. (Guardian) external-link

Tottenham made contact with Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen's camp a couple of weeks ago but have not followed up interest in their 30-year-old former player, who spent the second half of last season at Brentford. (Football London) external-link

Manchester United's new manager Erik ten Hag has told the club he wants them to sign both Eriksen and Barcelona's Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25. (Goal) external-link

Manchester United have had a £55m offer for Brazilian striker Evanilson rejected by Porto but the Old Trafford club plan to make a fresh bid for the 22-year-old. (O Jogo, via Mail) external-link

Having failed to sign 21-year-old Dutch defender Jurrien Timber, Manchester United could make a move to sign his Ajax team-mate Lisandro Martinez. The 24-year-old Argentina centre-back is also a target for Arsenal. (Mirror) external-link

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he wants 27-year-old Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva, who has been linked with Barcelona, to stay with the Premier League champions but added he does not like to keep "unhappy" players at the club. (Metro) external-link

Aston Villa are willing to listen to offers for 27-year-old Scotland midfielder John McGinn this summer. (Football Insider) external-link

Egypt winger Trezeguet, 27, is close to leaving Aston Villa to join Turkish side Trabzonspor for about £3m. (Mail) external-link

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper, who guided his side to promotion into the Premier League last season, is on the verge of signing a new long-term contract with the club. (Nottinghamshire Live) external-link

Forest are in advanced talks to sign 24-year-old Nigeria forward Taiwo Awoniyi for a club record £17.5m from German side Union Berlin. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

However, Forest are set to miss out on Awoniyi as he is planning to turn them down amid interest from a number of other clubs. (Football Insider) external-link

Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojberg has been linked with a move away from Tottenham but Spurs have no intention of selling the 26-year-old. (Football London) external-link

