Manchester United will join the race for Poland striker Robert Lewandowski should the 33-year-old's dream move to Barcelona fail to come off, with the Spanish giants attempting to move on some of their high earners. (Sun) external-link

Chelsea are also preparing to enter the race to sign Lewandowski, but cannot make a move until they sell 29-year-old Belgium striker and £97.5m club-record buy Romelu Lukaku. (Star) external-link

Liverpool have reached a verbal agreement to buy 22-year-old Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez from Benfica and are preparing the paperwork to compete a deal worth £85m. (Guardian) external-link

The deal means Senegal striker Sadio Mane, 30, is edging closer to a move from Liverpool to Bayern Munich. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Tottenham are in advanced negotiations to sign Everton and Brazil forward Richarlison, 25, for £51m. (UOL Esport - in Portuguese) external-link

Chelsea have been given a transfer boost after Barcelona confirmed France winger Ousmane Dembele, 25, has not signed a new contract offer. (Sun) external-link

French international forward Christopher Nkunku, 24, is set to stay at RB Leipzig and sign a new contract despite interest from Manchester United and Chelsea. (Leipziger Volkszeitung - in German) external-link

Arsenal are one of several clubs monitoring Marco Asensio's situation at Real Madrid with the 26-year-old Spain attacking midfielder's future set to be resolved next week. (Mirror) external-link

France midfielder Paul Pogba, 29, will return to Juventus on a four-year deal worth £68m following his departure from Manchester United. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Arsenal are in talks to sell German goalkeeper Bernd Leno, 30, to Fulham in a shock summer transfer. (Sun) external-link

Fulham are also hopeful of agreeing a double swoop for Liverpool's Welsh full-back Neco Williams, 21, and 27-year-old Japan forward Takumi Minamino. (90min) external-link

Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka, 29, has emerged as a target for Bayer Leverkusen as Arsenal step up their bid to land Belgium playmaker Youri Tielemans, 25, from Leicester. (Mirror) external-link

Liverpool are weighing up the possibility of allowing English defender Nat Phillips, 25, to return to Bournemouth on loan next season. (Mirror) external-link

Luis Suarez is yet to make a final decision on his future but Aston Villa are still in the race to sign the 35-year-old Uruguayan striker. (Mundo Deportivo) external-link

Juventus are advancing in their talks with Atletico Madrid to sign 29-year-old Spain and former Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata permanently. (TuttoSport - in Italian) external-link

