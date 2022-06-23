BBC Green Sport Awards 2022 - in case you were wondering

Want to know a little bit more about these new awards? Here are the answers to questions you may have:

Why is BBC Sport running these awards?

As part of our sustainability strategy and commitments, we want to draw attention to athletes who are championing the cause, as well organisations (big and small) who showcase how change is possible. We're committed to giving audiences an insight into how sport can use its power to make positive effects, so that they can take informed, mitigating action for themselves if inspired to.

Why are there three different categories for athletes?

As we all know, environmentalism has been around for a long time. Although there has been more urgency in the recent past to take action because of rising concerns, we've all been hearing about climate change for many years.

We want to celebrate the athletes who are using their profile to bring awareness and advocating for change. This looks different depending on where you are in your career, your age and your first-hand experiences. We want to acknowledge this by giving awards to people at every stage of their sports career and their environmentalist standing - whether they're at the starting line, in the middle of the race, or ready for the next challenge.

Why are these awards global?

The obvious answer is that climate change and creating a sustainable future are global issues. They affect our planet, so they are worldwide issues. This is true, but that isn't the only reason these awards are global. We're interested in how the world of sport is being affected by the environment, and how better to hear about these differences than by finding out what athletes everywhere are doing to tackle the issues closest to them?

How will the shortlists be selected?

For each of the Athlete of the Year and the Young Athlete of the Year awards, the recommendations of sportspeople demonstrating significant environmental consciousness in the past 12 months were provided by experts who work within the sports sustainability industry worldwide. A list combining these names was provided by the BBC Green Sport Awards production team, which was discussed by the panel before a shortlist was compiled.

The Evergreen Award has been selected from a list produced and judged by a panel of experts who work within the sports sustainability industry worldwide.

Please take a look at the Award Rules of the Teamwork Award and/or the Ambition and Impact Award to find out about the shortlisting process.

Will the public get to see the shortlist?

Yes. The shortlist will be announced on the BBC Sport website and app in due course.

How will the awards be judged?

A panel of independent experts in climate and environment issues will judge the winner of each of the awards. The composition of the judges will be published on the BBC Sport website and app in due course.

The Evergreen Athlete Award was selected by an expert panel separate to this process. Different to the other awards that focus on the work being done by individuals and organisations over the past 12 months, the Evergreen Athlete came from a list of athletes and former athletes who have been vocal and proactive over a number of years. A long list was considered before the panel came to their decision.

Will the public get to vote?

To ensure the winners are genuinely practising what they are asking of their fans and followers, we are going through a process which involves industry professionals suggesting athletes from across the world who have a reputation for being environmentalists. This longlist of names has been researched for authenticity and the shortlist will again be scrutinised to ensure that they are deserving of the nomination. This means that the public will not be voting on any of these awards.

When will we know the winners?

The winners will be announced in conjunction with the BBC Green Sport Awards 2022 programme, which will be available to watch in October. Keep an eye on the BBC Sport social media accounts as one or two of the winners may be announced in the days leading up to the programme's release.

What is BBC Sport doing about sustainability?

In 2020, BBC Sport joined the United Nations' Sports for Climate Action Framework, becoming only the second broadcaster to sign up. It has five commitments:

Promote greater environmental responsibility.

Reduce climate impact.

Educate for climate action.

Promote sustainable and responsible consumption.

Advocate for climate action through communication.

BBC Sport has also signed up for the Race to Zero element of the framework, which commits it to halve emissions by 2030 and net zero by 2040, plus annual reporting on progress towards those goals.