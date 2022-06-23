Last updated on .From the section Sport

Here at BBC Sport, we love sport. We love everything about sport. Including how sport can use its power for positive effect.

As part of our own commitment to a greener future, we are partnering with Sport Positive Summit to celebrate individuals and organisations from across the globe who are actively contributing to a more sustainable future through their sporting profile and practises.

The BBC Green Sport Awards 2022 have five categories:

Teamwork Award

NOW OPEN FOR NOMINATION

This is for any sporting organisation (professional, community-level or grassroots) that has actively educated or engaged participants, fans, citizens or society at large on climate action.

To find out more, read the award rules, and submit a nomination here.

Ambition & Impact Award

NOW OPEN FOR NOMINATION

This is for any elite, professional or high-performance sporting body involved in the organisation of or participation in competitive sport that has net zero and reduction emissions targets by a specified date.

To find out more, read the award rules, and make your nomination here.

Evergreen Athlete 2022

This is for a professional sportsperson who has proactively demonstrated ongoing support for environmental and/or climate change issues for a number of years.

The shortlist for this award will be announced by BBC Sport, with the winner selected by a panel of independent experts.

To find out more about this award head here.

Athlete of the Year

This is for a professional sportsperson who has advocated for, raised awareness of, or instigated action on environmental and/or climate change issues in the past 12 months.

The shortlist for this award will be announced by BBC Sport, with the winner selected by a panel of independent experts.

To find out more about this award head here.

Young Athlete of the Year

This is for a sportsperson aged 25 or under who is either professional or on a pathway to elite sport, who has proactively demonstrated support for environmental and/or climate change issues.

The shortlist for this award will be announced by BBC Sport, with the winner selected by a panel of independent experts.

To find out more about this award head here.

All winners will be featured in the BBC Green Sport Awards 2022 programme, which will be available to watch in October.