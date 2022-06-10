Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Arsenal are willing to pay more than £42m for Lazio's Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, although Newcastle could also bid for the 27-year-old. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Paul Pogba has not completed a free transfer from Man United to Juventus yet as the France midfielder, 29, is waiting to see if Zinedine Zidane is appointed Paris St-Germain coach. (RMC Sport - in French) external-link

PSG are trying to convince former Real Madrid coach Zidane, 49, to replace Mauricio Pochettino as their new boss. (ESPN) external-link

Sevilla say France centre-back Jules Kounde is looking to leave the club this summer, with Chelsea expected to sign the 23-year-old. (Sport Witness) external-link

AC Milan are the latest club to show interest in signing Manchester City's Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus, 25. (90min) external-link

Arsenal are set to announce the signing of 19-year-old Brazilian forward Marquinhos from Sao Paulo on a five-year contract for about £3m. (Guardian) external-link

The Gunners are among the clubs considering a move for Leeds United's Raphinha this summer, with Barcelona, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool having also been linked with the Brazil winger, 25. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Liverpool have yet to agree a fee for Benfica's Darwin Nunez, but the 22-year-old Uruguay striker has already told friends and family he is moving to Anfield. (Echo) external-link

Man Utd make De Jong contact Ten Hag wants reunion with Barcelona midfielder

New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly's relationship with Jay-Z's Roc Nation Sports could be key to the future of Romelu Lukaku, 29, and the Belgium striker's hopes of a return to Inter Milan. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Inter have still not made direct contact with Chelsea over the possibility of re-signing Lukaku. (Fabrizio Romano, Twitter) external-link

Hellas Verona are set to take up their purchase option on former loanee Giovanni Simeone and then sell the Argentina striker, with West Ham and Arsenal interested in the 26-year-old, who is currently at Cagliari. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Sporting Lisbon's Joao Palhinha remains a key target for Wolves this summer despite Fulham's interest in the Portugal midfielder, 26. (MailOnline) external-link

Newly-promoted Nottingham Forest are targeting Arsenal's England midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles, 24, who was on loan with Roma last season. (Mirror) external-link

Tottenham have agreed a deal to buy Middlesbrough's Djed Spence, who was on loan with Forest last season, with the fee for the 21-year-old English right-back understood to be about £20m. (Guardian) external-link

Rangers want up to £25m for Calvin Bassey and Aston Villa could use 20-year-old English striker Cameron Archer, who was on loan with Preston last season, as a makeweight in a deal for the left-sided Nigeria defender, 22. (Birmingham Mail) external-link

Fulham are close to finalising a deal to sign Lazio's Albania goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha, 27. (90min) external-link

Miguel Almiron's agent does not think the Paraguay midfielder, 28, will leave Newcastle this summer despite an expected squad overhaul. (Chronicle Live) external-link

Liverpool have opened talks with Naby Keita over a new contract for the Guinea midfielder, 27. (Football Insider) external-link

Manchester United offered fresh terms to Martin Svidersky but the Slovakia Under-21 midfielder, 19, is still set to depart. (Evening Standard) external-link

Wales forward Gareth Bale says he will not be joining Getafe after leaving Real Madrid this summer and the 32-year-old will make a decision on his future after his country's latest Nations League fixtures. (The Athletic) external-link

Gareth Bale: I'm not going to Getafe, that's for sure

Saturday's Star back page