BBC Green Sport Awards: Ambition & Impact Award - Award Rules

1. Any elite, professional or high-performance sporting body involved in the organisation of or participation in competitive sport can nominate themselves.

2. Elite, professional or high-performance sporting bodies may nominate themselves but must adhere to criteria which includes:

(i) Having net zero and reduction emissions targets by a specified date

(ii) All nominees must provide links to accessible information detailing their targets, demonstrating that the commitment to change has been communicated publicly

(iii) Sharing information on how they plan to reach reduction targets

(iv) Showing examples of how they are fostering innovation to reach reduction targets

(v) Identify how they are influencing fans, citizens, and society at large

(vi) in the opinion of the person nominating be deserving of a BBC Award; and

(vii) not bring the BBC into disrepute (in the BBC's sole discretion)

3. Nominations can be made:

Via https://www.bbc.co.uk/greensportawards through the online webform.

Nominations will be accepted from 7.00am (BST) on Thursday 23rd June 2022 and must be received no later than 12.00pm (BST) on Sunday 31st July 2022.

4. Only one nomination is permitted per organisation, and it should be on an official BBC form. Persons nominating must be aged 18 or over.

5. The BBC will appoint a panel of experts in the sustainability and environment industry who will together shortlist no more than 10 nominees for the final judging panel. The shortlisting criteria will be:

(i) The proposed net zero targets / reduction emission targets of the organisation in comparison to their size and/or sphere of influence

(ii) Where and how these targets have been communicated

(iii) The achievability of their plan to reach the targets

(iv) How progress towards their target will be measured and monitored

(v) Demonstration of sufficient innovation in their efforts to reach the targets

(vi) The impact of the plan given the size and/or sphere of influence of the

(vii) The influence that this organisation/company has in influencing change in the broader sports industry through their targets

Actions which qualify for criteria (i) - (vii) will be considered primarily on the previous twelve months.

6. The shortlisting panel consists of BBC staff and non-BBC members who will meet to select no more than 10 shortlisted nominations and based on the criteria above. The shortlisted will become eligible for the overall BBC Green Sport Awards 2022: Ambition and Impact Award and go forward to the final judging round.

7. Before selecting a winner, the BBC will undertake background checks of the shortlisted finalist projects and ask those selected finalists to disclose information about the work that they have been nominated for. All information must be publicly available to be viewed.

8. A national judging panel will then meet to select the overall winner based on the criteria in section five, any supporting documentation. It is intended that the panel will consist of representatives from the BBC and leading professionals in the field. The judging process will be overseen by an independent verifier.

9. The overall winner will be announced live on BBC Green Sport Awards 2022 programme, currently scheduled on Tuesday 4th October 2022 and to which the winner and their guest are invited to attend.

10. The judges' decision as to the winner is final. No correspondence relating to the awards will be entered.

11. The winner will each receive a BBC Green Sport Award 2022: Ambition and Impact Award trophy. There are no cash alternatives, and the award cannot be sold or transferred in any circumstances.

12. The winning organisation must be available for filming with BBC crew between 12 - 25 September 2022 (inclusive).

13. All winners must agree to take part in any post-award publicity if required.

14. The BBC reserves the right to:

(i) vary the opening and closing times for making nominations and to vary the date of the announcement of the awards.

(ii) disqualify any nominee who breaches the rules or has acted fraudulently in any way; and/or

(iii) cancel or vary the awards or any of the selection processes or criteria, at any stage, if in its sole opinion it is deemed necessary or if circumstances arise outside of its control.

15. The BBC, its sub-contractors, subsidiaries and/or agencies cannot accept any responsibility whatsoever for any technical failure or malfunction or any other problem which may result in any nomination not being properly registered.

16. Persons nominating will be deemed to have accepted these rules and agree to be bound by them.

17. Except as authorised by the BBC, nominees and the winner must not at any time use the BBC's name in a manner (including in any promotional material) likely to give the impression that the organisation is endorsed or otherwise connected with the BBC.

18. To the extent that it applies, these Awards comply with the BBC's Code of Conduct for Competitions and Votes.

19. To the extent permitted by law, the BBC will not be liable for any loss or damage (whether such damage or losses were foreseen, foreseeable, known or otherwise) including financial, reputational loss or disappointment.

20. The BBC's Terms of Use apply to this Award, find at www.bbc.co.uk/terms. For the avoidance of doubt, for the purposes of the Terms of Use nominations are not considered a creation.

21. The promoter of the awards is the British Broadcasting Corporation and these Rules are subject to the laws of England and Wales.