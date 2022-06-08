Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Chelsea have told their Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 29, he can rejoin Inter Milan on loan if the finances are right for the Premier League side. (Guardian) external-link

Benfica's Uruguay forward Darwin Nunez, 22, is hesitant to join Manchester United because they are not in the Champions League next season. (Mirror) external-link

Liverpool have pulled in front of the Red Devils in the race for Nunez. (Star) external-link

Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in Leicester's 21-year-old France defender Wesley Fofana. (RMC Sport - in French) external-link

Juventus have cooled their interest in former Manchester United forward Jesse Lingard after initially expressing an interest in signing the 29-year-old England international on a free transfer. (Goal) external-link

Wales striker Gareth Bale, 32, could sign for Madrid-based Getafe because of a desire not to uproot his family following his Real Madrid exit. (Mail) external-link

Bale's agent Joshua Barnett has dismissed any link between the La Liga club and his client. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Liverpool reject £30m Bayern bid for Mane Liverpool turn down deal worth £30m for Sadio Mane from Bayern Munich.

Manchester City's Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus has been offered to Tottenham in a blow to their north London rivals Arsenal, who have also been linked with the 25-year-old. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has warned Ajax and Netherlands defender Jurrien Timber, 20, against a move to Old Trafford this summer. (TalkSPORT) external-link

PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ibrahim Sangare has set his heart on a move to the Premier League with Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle monitoring the 24-year-old Ivory Coast international. (Sky Sports) external-link

Inter Milan will keep hold of Italy defender Alessandro Bastoni, 23, in a blow to Manchester United and Tottenham. (Mirror) external-link

Southampton have made a move to sign Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, 20, from Manchester City. (Mail) external-link

Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign 26-year-old Switzerland defender Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund. (Sun) external-link

