Transfer rumours: Saka, Tchouameni, Rashford, Eriksen, Nunez

Manchester City have denied suggestions they are set to move for Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka, 20. (Mirror)external-link

Real Madrid have agreed a deal worth 100m euros (£85m) with Monaco for 22-year-old French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. (Athletic)external-link

Tottenham have opened discussions with Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford, 24, over a move to north London. (Caught Offside)external-link

West Ham sent scouts to watch Denmark and Brentford midfielder Christian Eriksen, 30, plus his international team-mate, Atalanta right-back Joakim Maehle, 25, in Nations League action on Monday with a view to a double transfer. (Star) external-link

Manchester United and Newcastle are reportedly the two teams closest to signing 22-year-old Benfica and Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez. (Sebastian Giovanelli via Star)external-link

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has been promised he can take the lead on transfer business by new owner Todd Boehly in a move designed to model Manchester City and Liverpool. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Brighton and Mali midfielder Yves Bissouma, 25, is no longer on Aston Villa's list of transfer targets. However, Villa boss Steven Gerrard may still look for a new central midfielder this summer. (Athletic) external-link

Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, 33, has told a Polish podcast he is leaving Bayern Munich because he wants "more emotions" in his life and the German champions "didn't want to listen to me to the end". (Bild - in German) external-link

AC Milan are hoping to complete the signing of Dutch defender Sven Botman, 22, and Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches, 24, from Lille. (90min)external-link

Leeds United have joined Southampton and West Ham in their interest of 20-year-old Red Bull Salzburg and Austria striker Junior Adamu. (Sky Sports Austria)external-link

Former Manchester United and Netherlands forward Robin van Persie, 38, says he turned down the opportunity to join Erik ten Hag as his assistant at Old Trafford. (Mirror)external-link

