Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 29, told close friends that he was willing to commit his future to Liverpool but performed a U-turn after Barcelona promised him a move to the Nou Camp next summer. (Mirror) external-link

Tottenham have no plans to sign Wales captain Gareth Bale for a third time as the 32-year-old winger contemplates where he will prepare for the this year's World Cup. (Telegraph) external-link

Senegal forward Sadio Mane, 30, has already asked Liverpool team-mate and former Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara if he can move into his house in Munich if he joins the Bundesliga champions this summer. (Mail) external-link

Barcelona are open to negotiating with Manchester United over the transfer of Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, to Old Trafford but the Spanish club has yet received a formal offer from United. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal says Dutch forward Steven Bergwijn, 24, needs to leave Tottenham and join Ajax "as soon as possible." (De Telegraaf via Evening Standard) external-link

Spurs want a fee of 30m euros (£25.6m) in order to let Bergwijn join another club this summer. The player is also a target for Premier League rivals Everton, with Dutch champions Ajax still working on an official bid. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Chelsea are interested in Juventus's Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt, 22, but Blues boss Thomas Tuchel's main defensive target is still 23-year-old Sevilla and France centre-back Jules Kounde. (talkSPORT) external-link

Manchester United and Bayern Munich are keen on singing Inter Milan's highly-rated Dutch right-back Denzel Dumfries, 26, this summer. (Calciomercato via Mail) external-link

Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth has reportedly made it a top priority to bring in a new right winger this summer, with Bayer Leverkusen and France international Moussa Diaby, 22, and Watford and Senegal forward Ismaila Sarr, 24, two players on the list. (Sky Sports) external-link

Dutch defender Sven Botman, 22, who has been linked with a move to Newcastle, says AC Milan are still working on a deal to complete his signing from Lille. (Football Italia) external-link

English centre-back James Tomkins, 33, has reportedly signed a new one-year contract with Crystal Palace, while Scottish midfielder James McArthur, 34, is also understood to have agreed a fresh deal at Selhurst Park. (Sun) external-link

