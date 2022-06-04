Transfer rumours: Eriksen, Jesus, Raphinha, Mourinho, Mane
Manchester United are hoping they can lure Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen on a free transfer with the 30-year-old's short-term deal at Brentford at an end. (Mirror)
Arsenal are willing to offer Manchester City and Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus, 25, a weekly wage of £190,000 to move to the Emirates Stadium this summer. (Sun)
Liverpool have joined the race for Leeds and Brazil winger Raphinha, 25, after growing resigned to losing Senegalese attacker Sadio Mane, 30, this summer. (Mirror)
Mane is adamant he wishes to leave, with the forward, linked with Bayern Munich, not making any contract demands on the Anfield hierarchy. (Daily Telegraph)
Chelsea are leading the race to sigh Barcelona and France forward Ousmane Dembele, who is available on a free transfer when the 25-year-old's contract expires in June. (Talksport)
Roma manager Jose Mourinho, 59, has emerged as a rival to Zinedine Zidane to replace Mauricio Pochettino as Paris St-Germain boss. (Daily Mail)
Tottenham, Newcastle and Aston Villa are all interested in taking 28-year-old Belgium winger Yannick Carrasco from Atletico Madrid. (Fichajes - in Spanish)
AC Milan and Juventus are monitoring Chelsea's 23-year-old United States international winger Christian Pulisic, who is frustrated by his lack of game time at Stamford Bridge. (Daily Mail)
Tottenham are also interested in Newcastle's 25-year-old French attacker Allan Saint-Maximin. (Football London)
Newcastle will need to stump up £50m to sign Manchester City's Dutch defender Nathan Ake, 27. (Sun)
Crystal Palace are considering a move for Rangers and Nigeria midfielder Joe Aribo, 25. (The Athletic - subscription required)
Wolves are close to a £30m deal for Sporting Lisbon's Portuguese centre-back Goncalo Inacio, 20. (Mirror)
Wolves have also been linked with Benfica and Switzerland striker Haris Seferovic after manager Bruno Lage was pictured meeting the 30-year-old. (Semih Atlilar on Twitter)
