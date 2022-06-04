Close menu

Transfer rumours: Eriksen, Jesus, Raphinha, Mourinho, Mane

Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Christian Eriksen

Manchester United are hoping they can lure Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen on a free transfer with the 30-year-old's short-term deal at Brentford at an end. (Mirror) external-link

Arsenal are willing to offer Manchester City and Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus, 25, a weekly wage of £190,000 to move to the Emirates Stadium this summer. (Sun)external-link

Liverpool have joined the race for Leeds and Brazil winger Raphinha, 25, after growing resigned to losing Senegalese attacker Sadio Mane, 30, this summer. (Mirror)external-link

Mane is adamant he wishes to leave, with the forward, linked with Bayern Munich, not making any contract demands on the Anfield hierarchy. (Daily Telegraph)external-link

Chelsea are leading the race to sigh Barcelona and France forward Ousmane Dembele, who is available on a free transfer when the 25-year-old's contract expires in June. (Talksport)external-link

Roma manager Jose Mourinho, 59, has emerged as a rival to Zinedine Zidane to replace Mauricio Pochettino as Paris St-Germain boss. (Daily Mail)external-link

Tottenham, Newcastle and Aston Villa are all interested in taking 28-year-old Belgium winger Yannick Carrasco from Atletico Madrid. (Fichajes - in Spanish)external-link

AC Milan and Juventus are monitoring Chelsea's 23-year-old United States international winger Christian Pulisic, who is frustrated by his lack of game time at Stamford Bridge. (Daily Mail)external-link

Tottenham are also interested in Newcastle's 25-year-old French attacker Allan Saint-Maximin. (Football London)external-link

Newcastle will need to stump up £50m to sign Manchester City's Dutch defender Nathan Ake, 27. (Sun)external-link

Crystal Palace are considering a move for Rangers and Nigeria midfielder Joe Aribo, 25. (The Athletic - subscription required)external-link

Wolves are close to a £30m deal for Sporting Lisbon's Portuguese centre-back Goncalo Inacio, 20. (Mirror)external-link

Wolves have also been linked with Benfica and Switzerland striker Haris Seferovic after manager Bruno Lage was pictured meeting the 30-year-old. (Semih Atlilar on Twitter)external-link

