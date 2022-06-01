Close menu

Transfer rumours: Salah, Mane, Kounde, Ekitike, Pogba, De Jong, Keita, Palhinha

Liverpool's Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 29, would prefer to join a Premier League rival next summer if no new deal to stay at the Reds is agreed. (The Athletic - subscription required)external-link

Senegal forward Sadio Mane, 30, wants to leave Liverpool this summer, with Bayern Munich serious contenders for his signature. (Fabrizio Romano, Twitter)external-link

Chelsea have opened talks with Sevilla about signing £50m-rated France defender Jules Kounde, 23, who helped the Spanish club win the Europa League in 2020. (Sport - in Spanish)external-link

Newcastle are in discussions over a move for Reims' 19-year-old French striker Hugo Ekitike in a £25m-plus deal. (Daily Mail's Craig Hope, Twitter)external-link

After announcing the exits of Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard, Manchester United have opened talks with Barcelona for Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, over a £72.5m move to Old Trafford. (Fabrizio Romano, Twitter)external-link

But United will look to pursue a move for Lazio's Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 27, as an alternative to De Jong. (GiveMeSport)external-link

Juventus are confident they have agreed a deal to bring back Pogba, 29, when the France midfielder's Manchester United contract expires this summer (90min)external-link

Liverpool plan to offer Guinea midfielder Naby Keita, 27, a new contract. Paris St-Germain are keen on the player but the Reds hope to keep Keita beyond next summer when his current contract expires. (The Athletic - subscription required)external-link

Wolves are closing in on signing Sporting Lisbon's Joao Palhinha, with the Portugal midfielder, 26, having agreed to join on a long-term deal for a fee of about £20m. (Sun)external-link

Manchester City remain keen on England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 26, but Leeds United are still hopeful of keeping the player after avoiding relegation. (Sun)external-link

Real Madrid want Borussia Dortmund's England midfielder Jude Bellingham, but they will not move for the 18-year-old until 2023. (Bild - in German)external-link

Bayern Munich will try to sign Chelsea's Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku, 29, who is wanted by Inter Milan. (GiveMeSport)external-link

Manchester United have prioritised Ajax's Netherlands defender Jurrien Timber, 20, but have also held two rounds of talks with Braga's Portuguese defender David Carmo, 22. (Manchester Evening News)external-link

Relegated Burnley's England defender James Tarkowski, 29, is wanted by Aston Villa, Everton, West Ham, Newcastle and Fulham.(Mirror)external-link

Villarreal are in advanced talks to sign Argentina midfielder Giovani lo Celso on a permanent deal from Tottenham. The 26-year-old joined the Spanish club on loan in January. (Football Insider)external-link

Aston Villa want three more players after adding French midfielder Boubacar Kamara, 22, from Marseille, Brazil centre-back Diego Carlos, 29, from Sevilla and turning the loan move of Brazil forward Philippe Coutinho, 29, from Barcelona into a permanent signing. Uruguay's 35-year-old forward Luis Suarez, who is leaving Atletico Madrid, is one of those under consideration. (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link

