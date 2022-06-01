Transfer rumours: Salah, Mane, Kounde, Ekitike, Pogba, De Jong, Keita, Palhinha
Liverpool's Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 29, would prefer to join a Premier League rival next summer if no new deal to stay at the Reds is agreed. (The Athletic - subscription required)
Senegal forward Sadio Mane, 30, wants to leave Liverpool this summer, with Bayern Munich serious contenders for his signature. (Fabrizio Romano, Twitter)
Chelsea have opened talks with Sevilla about signing £50m-rated France defender Jules Kounde, 23, who helped the Spanish club win the Europa League in 2020. (Sport - in Spanish)
Newcastle are in discussions over a move for Reims' 19-year-old French striker Hugo Ekitike in a £25m-plus deal. (Daily Mail's Craig Hope, Twitter)
After announcing the exits of Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard, Manchester United have opened talks with Barcelona for Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, over a £72.5m move to Old Trafford. (Fabrizio Romano, Twitter)
But United will look to pursue a move for Lazio's Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 27, as an alternative to De Jong. (GiveMeSport)
Juventus are confident they have agreed a deal to bring back Pogba, 29, when the France midfielder's Manchester United contract expires this summer (90min)
Liverpool plan to offer Guinea midfielder Naby Keita, 27, a new contract. Paris St-Germain are keen on the player but the Reds hope to keep Keita beyond next summer when his current contract expires. (The Athletic - subscription required)
Wolves are closing in on signing Sporting Lisbon's Joao Palhinha, with the Portugal midfielder, 26, having agreed to join on a long-term deal for a fee of about £20m. (Sun)
Manchester City remain keen on England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 26, but Leeds United are still hopeful of keeping the player after avoiding relegation. (Sun)
Real Madrid want Borussia Dortmund's England midfielder Jude Bellingham, but they will not move for the 18-year-old until 2023. (Bild - in German)
Bayern Munich will try to sign Chelsea's Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku, 29, who is wanted by Inter Milan. (GiveMeSport)
Manchester United have prioritised Ajax's Netherlands defender Jurrien Timber, 20, but have also held two rounds of talks with Braga's Portuguese defender David Carmo, 22. (Manchester Evening News)
Relegated Burnley's England defender James Tarkowski, 29, is wanted by Aston Villa, Everton, West Ham, Newcastle and Fulham.(Mirror)
Villarreal are in advanced talks to sign Argentina midfielder Giovani lo Celso on a permanent deal from Tottenham. The 26-year-old joined the Spanish club on loan in January. (Football Insider)
Aston Villa want three more players after adding French midfielder Boubacar Kamara, 22, from Marseille, Brazil centre-back Diego Carlos, 29, from Sevilla and turning the loan move of Brazil forward Philippe Coutinho, 29, from Barcelona into a permanent signing. Uruguay's 35-year-old forward Luis Suarez, who is leaving Atletico Madrid, is one of those under consideration. (The Athletic - subscription required)
