Last updated on .From the section Sport

The latest series of Question of Sport finishes this week, and to mark that we've put together a quiz based around some of the show's very special sporting guests.

In which year did Pat Cash win Wimbledon? How many Paralympic medals has Hannah Cockroft won? And who hit four sixes in a row against England?

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

Will it be Sam Quek or Ugo Monye victorious over the series? Find out on Friday, 17 June on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer (20:00 BST). Billy Monger, Suzi Perry, Asmir Begovic and Chelcee Grimes are guests on the final episode, hosted by Paddy McGuinness.