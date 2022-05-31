Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United are considering a shock move for Chelsea and England midfielder Mason Mount, 23, who is yet to sign a new contract at Stamford Bridge. (Sun) external-link

Liverpool are tracking Rennes' French forward Martin Terrier, 25, as a replacement for Sadio Mane, should the Senegal international, 30, depart Anfield. (Mirror) external-link

Barcelona boss Xavi has held talks with Wolves and Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, 25, over a potential transfer. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Juventus remain keen on Manchester City's Spanish defender Aymeric Laporte, 28. (Corriere dello Sport via Manchester Evening News) external-link

Manchester City's Ukraine left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko, 25, is attracting interest from both Everton and Newcastle. (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link

West Ham are closing in on a deal to sign Rennes defender Nayef Aguerd. The Hammers also tried to sign the 26-year-old Moroccan last summer. (Evening Standard) external-link

Arsenal remain interested in Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans with the 25-year-old Belgian expected to leave the club this summer, but two other clubs are also in the race. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Chelsea have reignited their interest in 21-year-old Barcelona and USA full-back Sergino Dest. (Mail) external-link

Miguel Almiron's agent insists the 28-year-old Paraguayan forward will not be leaving Newcastle United this summer, with his release clause reportedly set at £60m. (Chronicle Live) external-link

Inter Milan are to hold talks with the lawyers of Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku, 29, to explore a return to Serie A for the Belgium international. (Guardian) external-link

Georgian goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, 21, who is currently at Valencia, is on the radar of Tottenham. (Marca) external-link

Leeds United face a £10m battle with Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund to sign Denmark international right-back Rasmus Kristensen, 24, from Red Bull Salzburg. (Mail) external-link

Brentford are also lining up a move for Kristensen to add to their Danish contingent. (Sun) external-link

Liverpool are set to beat Leeds to the signing of 18-year-old Scottish defender Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen. (Leeds Live) external-link

Barcelona have made France international defender Clement Lenglet, 26, available for loan with a number of Premier League clubs interested. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link