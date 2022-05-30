Close menu

Transfer rumours: Timber, Mane, Nunez, Cucurella, Phillips, Richarlison

Jurrien Timber

Manchester United have started talks to sign 20-year-old Netherlands international defender Jurrien Timber, who is valued at £43m by Ajax. (Guardian)external-link

Senegal striker Sadio Mane, 30, has not told Liverpool he wants to leave the club amid links with a £35m move to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.(Sky Sports)external-link

Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, 22, has been meeting with some of the Premier League's top sides about a possible summer move. Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle are all interested in the Uruguayan. (Football Transfers)external-link

Manchester City are looking at signing Brighton's 23-year-old Spanish left-back Marc Cucurella and Leeds' England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 26. (Telegraph)external-link

Brazil forward Richarlison is considering his future at Everton, with Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal showing an interest in the 25-year-old. (Mail)external-link

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 29, also plans to hold talks with Chelsea about his future after American investor Todd Boehly completed his £4.25bn purchase of the club. (Times)external-link

West Ham are willing to sell French defender Issa Diop, 25, who has slipped to fourth choice under boss David Moyes. (Standard)external-link

Premier League champions Manchester City are monitoring Leicester City's highly rated England U18s defender Ben Nelson, 18. (Mail)external-link

Real Madrid have stepped up their attempts to sign Monaco's French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, 22, with a bid worth around £68m. (Foot Mercato - in French)external-link

La Liga side Sevilla are considering joining the race to sign Spurs and England midfielder Harry Winks, 26. (Sun)external-link

Former Chelsea and Arsenal winger Willian, 33, is keen to leave his native Brazil, where he currently plays for Corinthians, and return to play in Europe. (Fabrizio Romano)external-link

Lens and Mali midfielder Cheick Doucoure, 22, is a prime summer target for Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira. (Telegraph)external-link

Barcelona are looking to offload Danish forward Martin Braithwaite on a loan deal this summer, but the 30-year-old is reluctant to move on. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)external-link

Nottingham Forest are keen to keep on-loan Middlesbrough defender Djed Spence but Tottenham, Arsenal and Brentford are also looking at the 21-year-old Englishman. (Sky Sports)external-link

Mirror back page
