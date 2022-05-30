Transfer rumours: Timber, Mane, Nunez, Cucurella, Phillips, Richarlison
Manchester United have started talks to sign 20-year-old Netherlands international defender Jurrien Timber, who is valued at £43m by Ajax. (Guardian)
Senegal striker Sadio Mane, 30, has not told Liverpool he wants to leave the club amid links with a £35m move to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.(Sky Sports)
Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, 22, has been meeting with some of the Premier League's top sides about a possible summer move. Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle are all interested in the Uruguayan. (Football Transfers)
Manchester City are looking at signing Brighton's 23-year-old Spanish left-back Marc Cucurella and Leeds' England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 26. (Telegraph)
Brazil forward Richarlison is considering his future at Everton, with Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal showing an interest in the 25-year-old. (Mail)
Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 29, also plans to hold talks with Chelsea about his future after American investor Todd Boehly completed his £4.25bn purchase of the club. (Times)
West Ham are willing to sell French defender Issa Diop, 25, who has slipped to fourth choice under boss David Moyes. (Standard)
Premier League champions Manchester City are monitoring Leicester City's highly rated England U18s defender Ben Nelson, 18. (Mail)
Real Madrid have stepped up their attempts to sign Monaco's French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, 22, with a bid worth around £68m. (Foot Mercato - in French)
La Liga side Sevilla are considering joining the race to sign Spurs and England midfielder Harry Winks, 26. (Sun)
Former Chelsea and Arsenal winger Willian, 33, is keen to leave his native Brazil, where he currently plays for Corinthians, and return to play in Europe. (Fabrizio Romano)
Lens and Mali midfielder Cheick Doucoure, 22, is a prime summer target for Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira. (Telegraph)
Barcelona are looking to offload Danish forward Martin Braithwaite on a loan deal this summer, but the 30-year-old is reluctant to move on. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
Nottingham Forest are keen to keep on-loan Middlesbrough defender Djed Spence but Tottenham, Arsenal and Brentford are also looking at the 21-year-old Englishman. (Sky Sports)
