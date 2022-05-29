Close menu

Transfer rumours: Mane, Dembele, Torres, Adamu, Raphinha, Butland, Perisic

Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Liverpool's Senegal international striker Sadio Mane, 30, will inform the club he wishes to leave this summer. (Fabrizio Romano)external-link

Bayern Munich are close to agreeing a deal worth £34m for Mane. (Matteo Moretto)external-link

Liverpool have made contact with the representatives of Barcelona's French winger Ousmane Dembele, 25. (Sport - in Spanish)external-link

Dembele is also being pursued by Chelsea. (Mundo Deportivo, via Mirror)external-link

Villarreal and Spain defender Pau Torres, 25, is edging closer to move to Manchester United after his agents travelled to England to continue discussions. (Cadena Ser, via Mirror)external-link

West Ham and Southampton are monitoring developments with 20-year-old Red Bull Salzburg and Austria striker Junior Adamu. (Mail)external-link

Leicester City are interested in signing Manchester United's English midfielder James Garner after the 21-year-old impressed while on loan at Nottingham Forest. (Mirror)external-link

Arsenal have quoted Benfica £8.5m for German goalkeeper Bernd Leno, 30. (Sun)external-link

Leeds United's Brazilian forward Raphinha, 25, may favour a move to Manchester United over Barcelona. (Express)external-link

Bournemouth and Rangers are interested in Crystal Palace and England goalkeeper Jack Butland, 29. (Sun)external-link

Aston Villa and Southampton are among a group of clubs chasing Peterborough's English defender Ronnie Edwards, 19. (Sun)external-link

Tottenham have told Villarreal they want £17m for Argentine midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, 26. (Sun)external-link

Spurs are closing in on a deal to sign Croatia winger Ivan Perisic, 33, from Inter Milan. (Fabrizio Romano)external-link

Paris St-Germain are keen on signing Everton and Brazil forward Richarlison, 25. (Mail)external-link

Barcelona are interested in either Sevilla and France's Jules Kounde, 23, or Napoli and Senegal's Kalidou Koulibaly, 30, as a new centre-back addition. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)external-link

