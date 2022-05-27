Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United are considering a bid for Chelsea and France midfielder N'Golo Kante, 31. (Guardian) external-link

Liverpool have made contact with France winger Ousmane Dembele, 25, whose Barcelona deal expires this summer. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel will hold talks with England midfielder Conor Gallagher, 22, before deciding on his future. He spent last season on loan at Crystal Palace. (Fabrizio Romano external-link )

Another player who is set to discuss his position is Manchester City's German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, 31. (90min external-link )

Potential new Burnley boss Vincent Kompany wants to make English centre-back Taylor Harwood-Bellis, 20, his first signing at Turf Moor on loan from former club Manchester City. (TSun external-link )

Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, 35, says he has been left with a "bitter taste" in an open letter to Manchester United after departing the club. (Star external-link )

Winger Ivan Perisic, 33, is set to sign for Tottenham Hotspur from Inter Milan on a free transfer and the deal could be announced next week. (Fabrizio Romano external-link )

Roma boss Jose Mourinho is hoping to beat former clubs Tottenham and Manchester United to the signing of Argentina striker Paulo Dybala, 28, on a free transfer after he leaves Juventus this summer. (TyC Sports, via Express external-link )

Paris St-Germain are keen to sign Brazil forward Richarlison, 25, from Everton this summer. (Fichajes - in Spanish external-link )

Leeds winger Raphinha's father says "possibilities exist" over his future as the 25-year-old Brazil international continues to be linked with Barcelona. (Express external-link )

Juventus have offered Argentina winger Angel di Maria, 34, a one-year contract after he decided to leave PSG at the end of this season. (Calciomercato - in Italian external-link )

Manchester City's Japanese defender Ko Itakura, 25, is attracting interest from Bournemouth and Fulham after an impressive loan spell at Schalke. (Sky Sports external-link )