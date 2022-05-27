Close menu

Transfer rumours: Kante, Dembele, Dbyala, Di Maria, Gallagher, Perisic, Raphinha, Gundogan

Last updated on .From the section Gossip

N'Golo Kante

Manchester United are considering a bid for Chelsea and France midfielder N'Golo Kante, 31. (Guardian)external-link

Liverpool have made contact with France winger Ousmane Dembele, 25, whose Barcelona deal expires this summer. (Sport - in Spanish)external-link

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel will hold talks with England midfielder Conor Gallagher, 22, before deciding on his future. He spent last season on loan at Crystal Palace. (Fabrizio Romanoexternal-link)

Another player who is set to discuss his position is Manchester City's German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, 31. (90minexternal-link)

Potential new Burnley boss Vincent Kompany wants to make English centre-back Taylor Harwood-Bellis, 20, his first signing at Turf Moor on loan from former club Manchester City. (TSunexternal-link)

Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, 35, says he has been left with a "bitter taste" in an open letter to Manchester United after departing the club. (Starexternal-link)

Winger Ivan Perisic, 33, is set to sign for Tottenham Hotspur from Inter Milan on a free transfer and the deal could be announced next week. (Fabrizio Romanoexternal-link)

Roma boss Jose Mourinho is hoping to beat former clubs Tottenham and Manchester United to the signing of Argentina striker Paulo Dybala, 28, on a free transfer after he leaves Juventus this summer. (TyC Sports, via Expressexternal-link)

Paris St-Germain are keen to sign Brazil forward Richarlison, 25, from Everton this summer. (Fichajes - in Spanishexternal-link)

Leeds winger Raphinha's father says "possibilities exist" over his future as the 25-year-old Brazil international continues to be linked with Barcelona. (Expressexternal-link)

Juventus have offered Argentina winger Angel di Maria, 34, a one-year contract after he decided to leave PSG at the end of this season. (Calciomercato - in Italianexternal-link)

Manchester City's Japanese defender Ko Itakura, 25, is attracting interest from Bournemouth and Fulham after an impressive loan spell at Schalke. (Sky Sportsexternal-link)

