Manchester United are on the verge of making a final push to sign Wolves' Portuguese forward Ruben Neves, 25, although they face competition from Barcelona. (Sun) external-link

The Red Devils fear being priced out of a move for Darwin Nunez with Benfica having told United it will cost them about £100m to sign the 22-year-old Uruguay international. (Star) external-link

United have also consulted Erik ten Hag on the possibility of signing Villarreal's Spanish defender Pau Torres, 25, in the summer transfer window. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Liverpool will receive around £25m for the transfer of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich, with the Senegal striker, 30, being lined up to replace Robert Lewandowski. (L'Equipe - in French) external-link

Aston Villa are exploring the possibility of signing Luis Suarez, 35, who is a free agent after being released by Atletico Madrid. The Uruguay forward is a former team-mate of Villa boss Steven Gerrard. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Paris St-Germain have made Neymar, 30, available for transfer this summer. The Brazil international joined the French club for a world record 222m euros (£200m) in 2017 but has seen his appearances limited by recurring injuries. (ESPN) external-link

Newcastle want to add Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby, 22, to their attack next season and have made enquiries over a deal for the France international. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Gabriel Jesus' agent, Marcelo Pettinati, has claimed talks will progress over the Manchester City and Brazil forward's future after the international break in June amid rumours linking the 25-year-old with a move to Arsenal and Tottenham. (Mirror) external-link

Atletico Madrid have turned down the chance to sign Gareth Bale and Angel di Maria this summer. Welsh forward Bale, 32, is set to leave Real Madrid when his contract expires in June, while Argentine winger Di Maria, 34, is leaving Paris St-Germain on a free transfer. (ESPN) external-link

Sevilla have no intention of accepting less than 65m euros (£55m) for 23-year-old French defender Jules Kounde, with Chelsea expected to make their opening bid soon. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

However, Chelsea are hopeful that a bid in the region of £42 million with the possibility of add-ons will be enough to land the Frenchman. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Croatian midfielder Ivan Perisic, 33, has agreed terms on a two-year deal with Tottenham, with sources close to the Inter Milan player believing the London club will beat both Chelsea and Juventus to his signature. (Independent) external-link

Roma are willing to offer a new contract to England forward Tammy Abraham, 24, with Arsenal, Newcastle and Aston Villa all asking about his availability. (90min) external-link

Serie A runners-up Inter Milan are demanding in excess of £20m for 24-year-old Italian left-back Federico Dimarco, who is a target for Arsenal.(Sun) external-link

Newcastle and Leeds are hoping to sign defender Nathan Collins, 21, from Burnley, with the Clarets facing a battle to keep hold of their Republic of Ireland international following relegation from the Premier League. (Football Insider) external-link

Crystal Palace are in advanced talks over a move for England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone. The 29-year-old is a free agent after leaving West Brom and has been interesting former club Manchester United and Tottenham in recent months. (Mail) external-link

West Ham are not looking to sell Czech Republic midfielder Tomas Soucek, 27, this summer amid reports they were listening to offers for him. (Sky Sports) external-link

Chelsea are facing a decision on their talented 19-year-old English defender Levi Colwill - currently on loan at Huddersfield - as Arsenal, Leicester and several other Premier League clubs have made inquiries over a summer move. (Goal) external-link

