Manchester United have told Barcelona and Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, they will turn their attention elsewhere if he cannot decide whether he wants to come to Old Trafford this summer. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni's proposed move to Real Madrid has been held up due to a tax issue. The La Liga champions are prepared to pay around 80m euros (£68m) for the 22-year-old French international. (ESPN) external-link

Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea are all keen on Tchouameni and will be ready to step in if his transfer to Madrid does not materialise. (Sun) external-link

AC Milan want to tie Portugal forward Rafael Leao, 22, down to a new deal to rebuff interest from Real Madrid. The Spanish side are looking for a forward after French international Kylian Mbappe, 23, pledged his future to Paris St-Germain. (La Gazzetta dello Sport in Italian) external-link

Everton forward Richarlison, 25, could leave Goodison Park this summer with Tottenham, Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain all keen on the Brazil international. (Mail) external-link

Everton are competing with West Ham to sign Burnley and Ivory Coast forward Maxwel Cornet, 25, after the Clarets' relegation from the Premier League. (Telegraph, subscription required) external-link

Tottenham captain Harry Kane is ready to open talks on a new contract with the club, despite the 28-year-old England striker pushing for a move to Manchester City last summer. (Evening Standard) external-link

Inter Milan are hoping to sign Henrikh Mkhitaryan, 33, when his current deal with Roma ends in the summer. The Armenia midfielder is also considering an offer from the Europa Conference League winners. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Arsenal are interested in Lens midfielder Cheick Doucoure, 22. However, Brighton, Everton, Crystal Palace and Wolves are also keeping tabs on the Mali international. (Mirror) external-link

Leicester City are set to give Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans, 34, a new one-year deal. However, they will listen to offers for Denmark centre-back Jannik Vestergaard, 29, and French midfielder Boubakary Soumare, 23, as Brendan Rodgers looks to shake up his squad. (Mail) external-link

Manchester United could make an offer for Liverpool and Chelsea target Christopher Nkunku next week, with the 24-year-old France forward reluctant to sign a new deal at RB Lepizig. (Florian Pettenberg, Sky Sport Germany) external-link

Paris St-Germain will not sign Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele, 25, this summer despite the French international being heavily linked with a return to his homeland. (Le Parisien - in French, subscription required) external-link

Manchester United have also held internal talks with new manager Erik ten Hag about Ajax's Netherlands defender Jurrien Timber, 20, and Villareal's Spain centre back Pau Torres, 25. (Caught Offside) external-link

Paul Pogba's barber has dropped a clue on Instagram external-link about the 29-year-old midfielder's future, suggesting the Frenchman will rejoin Juventus when his contract at Manchester United expires in the summer. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

West Ham will listen to offers for Czech Republic midfielder Tomas Soucek, 27, this summer following a reported falling-out with manager David Moyes. (Football Insider) external-link

Fiorentina are struggling to agree a deal to sign Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira. The Uruguay midfielder, 26, has impressed on loan with the Italian side who are hoping the Gunners will reduce their £12.5m asking price. (Evening Standard) external-link

Everton's move for Blackpool's Welsh goalkeeper Chris Maxwell, 31, as back-up for Jordan Pickford, is dependent on their third-choice, Portuguese 22-year-old Joao Virginia, completing a permanent move or another loan deal to Sporting Lisbon. (Lancashire Live) external-link

