Transfer rumours: Nkunku, Neymar, Tchouameni, Bastoni, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Morata
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Chelsea are considering a move for RB Leipzig's French forward Christopher Nkunku, 24. (Goal)
The Blues could make a late attempt to snatch Monaco's France international midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, 22, ahead of Real Madrid once their takeover is completed. (Goal)
Tottenham are monitoring Italy and Inter Milan centre-back Alessandro Bastoni, 23, with Manchester United also interested. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)
English goalkeeper Fraser Forster, 34, has undergone a medical at Hotspur Way ahead of completing his move to Spurs when his Southampton contract expires next month. (Mail)
Arsenal are keeping an eye on Alvaro Morata's situation. The Spain striker, 29, has spent the season on loan at Juventus from Atletico Madrid. (Tuttosport - in Italian)
Gunners target Tammy Abraham says he is 'more than happy' at Roma but the 24-year-old England striker has refused to rule out a return to the Premier League this summer. (Metro)
Arsenal are also interested in re-signing Germany winger Serge Gnabry from Bayern Munich but are unable to afford the 26-year-old this summer. (Christian Falk)
Arsenal have offered 22-year-old English striker Eddie Nketiah a final contract offer - and there is a growing feeling he will sign to stay on beyond his current deal which runs out in the summer. (Mail)
Aston Villa are ready to step up their pursuit of 22-year-old Rangers and Nigeria defender Calvin Bassey. (Times)
Barcelona have met with the agent of Villa's England Under-19 international midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka, 18. (Sport - in Spanish)
Paris St-Germain would be willing to sell Brazil forward Neymar, 30, if they receive an acceptable offer this summer. (Goal)
Liverpool have put England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 28, up for sale with Aston Villa and West Ham among those interested. (Mirror)
Talks between West Ham and Czech midfielder Tomas Soucek, 27, over a new contract have reached an impasse. (Guardian)
Everton and Crystal Palace are eyeing Brazilian midfielder Ederson Silva, 22, who plays for Serie A club Salernitana. (Football Insider)
Everton's 25-year-old English defender Jonjoe Kenny, who is out of contract in the summer, has dropped a hint on his future and said 'a lot is possible' this summer. (Liverpool Echo)
German midfielder Pascal Gross, 30, is in advanced talks over a new contract at Brighton with his current deal set to run out in June. (Kicker - in German)
