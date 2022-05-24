Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Arsenal have held talks over a move for Napoli and Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 23, and are also continuing their attempts to land Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus, 25, from Manchester City. (Goal) external-link

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel is set to have £200m to spend this summer as Todd Boehly's takeover is on the brink of completion after the Premier League formally announced he had passed its ownership checks. (Telegraph, subscription required) external-link

Brazil winger Raphinha, 25, has told Leeds United's directors he wants to play for Barcelona, who had a £30m bid for him rejected earlier this year. (Sport) external-link

Uruguay striker Luis Suarez, 35, could move to David Beckham's Major League Soccer side Inter Miami after being released by Atletico Madrid. (Independent) external-link

Italian Serie A side Salernitana "would love to sign" outgoing Manchester United and Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, 35, according to Salernitana club president Danilo Iervolino. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Belgium forward Eden Hazard, 31, has ruled out a summer departure from Real Madrid, insisting he is desperate to "show everyone what I can do" after an injury-plagued three years with Real. (Goal) external-link

Everton and Crystal Palace both want to sign Watford and Senegal winger Ismaila Sarr, but Newcastle have ended their interest in the 24-year-old. (Football Insider) external-link

Wales forward Gareth Bale, 32, was offered to Atletico Madrid on a free transfer, but they turned him down. Bale is set to leave Atletico's rivals Real Madrid in the summer. (Marca) external-link

How English football changed Pep Guardiola The Spaniard has won four Premier League titles in five years

Slovakia goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, 33, wants to stay at Newcastle, despite the club being linked with moves for Manchester United and England goalkeeper Dean Henderson, 25, and Chelsea and Spain goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, 27. (Chronicle) external-link

Sevilla and France defender Jules Kounde, 23, and Croatia and RB Leipzig centre-half Josko Gvardiol, 20, are on Chelsea's eight-player shortlist of potential summer signings. (Telegraph, subscription needed) external-link

Newcastle United are keen to sign Leeds United's English winger Jack Harrison, 25, and could also bid again for Lille's Dutch centre back Sven Botman, 22. (Telegraph, subscription needed) external-link

Aston Villa have joined Everton in wanting to sign Burnley's 29-year-old English centre-half James Tarkowski, with the defender available on a free transfer. (Times, subscription needed) external-link

Arsenal and France defender William Saliba, 21, will be part of the Gunners squad for next season after impressing during a loan spell at Marseille. (Evening Standard) external-link

English full-back Ryan Fredericks, 29, is leaving West Ham after the club missed their deadline to offer him a new deal. (Football Insider) external-link

West Ham are lining up a move for Nottingham Forest's English defender Joe Worrall, 25, should the Championship side fail to win promotion in Saturday's play-off final at Wembley. (Evening Standard) external-link

Manchester United should sign Norwich City's 22-year-old English right-back Max Aarons, says ex-United defender Rio Ferdinand. (Independent) external-link

West Ham are continuing to hold talks with Rennes over a deal for Morocco central defender Nayef Aguerd, 26, and are close to agreeing a fee. (90 min) external-link

Atletico Madrid and Brazil left-back Renan Lodi, 24, is on Newcastle United's radar with the player's camp believing the Magpies have a 'great project'. (Chronicle) external-link

Telegraph sport