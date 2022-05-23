Transfer rumours: Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Cristiano Ronaldo, Conor Gallagher
Real Madrid want to sign Manchester City and England forward Raheem Sterling, 27, after being snubbed by Paris St-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, 23. (Star)
Tottenham will challenge rivals Arsenal to sign Brazil international striker Gabriel Jesus, 25, from Manchester City. (Telegraph)
Spurs are closing in on a free transfer deal for Southampton and England goalkeeper Fraser Forster, 34. (Mail)
Erik ten Hag has made it clear that he wants Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, to remain at Manchester United for another season. (Metro)
Leicester and Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, 25, is one of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta's leading targets this summer. (Telegraph)
The Gunners will try to sell as many as seven first-team players this summer including Spanish full-back Hector Bellerin, 27, and German goalkeeper Bernd Leno, 30. (Sun)
Juventus have stepped up their attempt to sign Arsenal's Brazilian defender Gabriel, 24. (Mirror)
Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti has doubled down on his stance that the club cannot afford to sell 30-year-old Chelsea target and Senegal international Kalidou Koulibaly. (Star)
Leeds are set to sign USA international midfielder Brenden Aaronson, 21, from Red Bull Salzburg in a £23m deal. (Times)
Patrick Vieira says Crystal Palace would love to bring 22-year-old England midfielder Conor Gallagher back to Selhurst Park from Chelsea next season. (Star)
Marcos Alonso, 31, will ask to leave Chelsea with an agreement already in place for the Spain left-back to join Barcelona. (Sport - in Spanish)
Everton and Leicester have joined the race for Burnley and England centre-back James Tarkowski, 29. (90 min)
The Toffees have offered Tarkowski a £120,000-per-week contract. (Football Insider)
Newcastle are monitoring Atletico Madrid full-back Renan Lodi, 24, who also plays for Brazil. (Chronicle)
Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen, 26, will be announced as a Barcelona player in the coming days. His contract at Stamford Bridge runs out in June. (AS - in Spanish)
Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, 30, has been approached by three Premier League clubs with his current short-term deal at Brentford set to end. (Fabrizio Romano)
A furious David Moyes has once again hinted at a summer of significant overhaul despite West Ham's encouraging season. (Standard)
