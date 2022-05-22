Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Declan Rice is to remain at West Ham despite huge interest from Manchester United in the 23-year-old England midfielder. (Mirror) external-link

Chelsea's Spain full-back Marcos Alonso, 31, wants to leave after six years at Stamford Bridge, and Barcelona are in advanced talks over personal terms. (Fabrizio Romano, Twitter) external-link

Monaco's France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has agreed terms with Liverpool but the Reds still face a fight to sign the 22-year-old, who is also attracting interest from Real Madrid. (Mirror) external-link

Aston Villa have put Leeds United and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 26, at the top of their list of summer targets. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Real Madrid are interested in signing AC Milan's Portugal forward Rafael Leao, 22, after Kylian Mbappe decided to stay at Paris St-Germain. (Marca) external-link

West Ham are making an offer to sign Manchester United's England winger Jesse Lingard, 29, who is out of contract in June. Lingard scored nine times in 16 league starts during a loan spell with the Hammers in 2020-21. (Mail) external-link

Benfica want to sign Arsenal's Germany keeper Bernd Leno, 30, who has fallen behind Aaron Ramsdale as first choice under Mikel Arteta. (Correio da Manha - in Portuguese) external-link

Porto are keen to re-sign Manchester United's Brazil defender Alex Telles, 29, this summer. (Correio da Manha - in Portuguese) external-link

Arsenal's France defender William Saliba, 21, wants to stay at Marseille,where he has been on loan. (Goal) external-link

Newcastle are working to sign highly rated French forward Hugo Ekitike, 19, who plays for Reims - but they face competition from Borussia Dortmund. (Fabrizio Romano, Twitter) external-link

Aston Villa are close to signing French midfielder Boubacar Kamara, 22, from Marseille on a free transfer. (Matteo Moretto, Twitter) external-link

Kamara was wanted by Atletico Madrid but the player has opted for Villa over a team that will be playing in the Champions League next season. (Football Espana) external-link

Wolves are interested in French forward Thomas Henry, 27, who plays in Italy for Venezia. (Matteo Moretto, Twitter) external-link

Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, 25, is open to leaving Wolves this summer with Manchester United and Arsenal interested. (Mirror) external-link

Leeds will sign RB Salzburg and United States midfielder Brenden Aaronson, 21, this summer after avoiding relegation from the Premier League. (Athletic) external-link

Bournemouth and Sheffield United are keen on English midfielder Joe Rothwell, 27, who is leaving Blackburn Rovers. (Yorkshire Live) external-link

Cardiff are in talks to sign Derby goalkeeper Ryan Allsop, 29, on a free transfer. (Football Insider) external-link

Monday's i Sport