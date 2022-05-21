Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Barcelona coach Xavi has confirmed they are in talks to sign 33-year-old Bayern Munich and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski. (Goal) external-link

Paris St-Germain are preparing one final offer for Paul Pogba but Juventus are confident the France midfielder, 29, will join them on a three-year deal worth close to £10m a season when his Manchester United contract expires this summer. (Mail) external-link

Arsenal have had a £76m bid for Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 23, rejected by Napoli. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Newcastle, West Ham and Southampton are interested in signing Chelsea's Armando Broja, with the 20-year-old Albania forward also attracting interest from Italian sides AC Milan, Inter Milan and Napoli. (Goal) external-link

Everton are plotting a move for Chelsea's England Under-21 centre-back Levi Colwill, 19, who has spent this season on loan at Huddersfield. (Sun) external-link

Tottenham had scouts watching Serbia winger Filip Kostic as he helped Eintracht Frankfurt win the Europa League this week, and Spurs are now readying a summer bid for the 29-year-old, who is valued at £25m. (Express) external-link

Mbappe to stay at PSG, La Liga says deal 'scandalous' Why France forward opted against Real Madrid move

France forward Kylian Mbappe, 23, informed Real Madrid president Florentino Perez of his decision to stay at Paris St-Germain via text message. (Express) external-link

Liverpool will offer Sadio Mane a contract extension but have no plans to hand a major pay rise to the 30-year-old Senegal forward, who has one year left on his current deal. (Football Insider) external-link

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel will consider solving his side's goalscoring problems by signing new forwards. (Guardian) external-link

Manchester United are aiming to wipe £80m off their annual wage bill this summer. (Star) external-link

Newly promoted Fulham want talks with former Serbia midfielder Nemanja Matic, 33, about staying in the Premier League after he leaves Manchester United this summer. (Sun) external-link

Fulham are also closing in on the signing of Albania goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha, 27, from Lazio. (Gianluca di Marzio) external-link

West Ham are stepping up their bid to sign 24-year-old Nigeria striker Emmanuel Dennis, who has just been relegated with Watford. (Football Insider) external-link

Celtic are exploring a move for 23-year-old Argentine left-back Francisco Ortega from Buenos Aires club Velez Sarsfield. (Mail) external-link

Inter Milan want Croatia winger Ivan Perisic, 33, to agree a new deal amid reported interest from Tottenham, Chelsea and Juventus. (Mail) external-link

Italy centre-back Giorgio Chiellini is in talks with Los Angeles FC over joining the MLS club on a free transfer when the 37-year-old leaves Juventus this summer. (Goal) external-link

West Ham are looking to sign English forward Keane Lewis-Potter, 21, from Championship side Hull City. (Star) external-link

Representatives of Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Josh Windass are set for a meeting with officials of Argentine side Club Atletico Talleres, who are managed by his former boss at Rangers Pedro Caixinha, over a summer move for the 28-year-old Englishman. (Cesar Luis Merlo, Twitter) external-link

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti says former Spain midfielder Isco, 30, will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season. (Mail) external-link

Spanish defenders Riqui Puig, 22, and Oscar Mingueza, 23, are set to leave Barcelona, along with France centre-back Samuel Umtiti, 28, and 30-year-old Denmark forward Martin Braithwaite. (Fabrizio Romano, Twitter) external-link

Main sport page of the Mail on Sunday