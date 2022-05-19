Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Paul Pogba agreed personal terms with Manchester City but turned down a move from Manchester United because the 29-year-old France midfielder, who is out of contract this summer, was concerned about a backlash from United supporters. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Pogba remains a target for his former side Juventus, who are hoping to bring the Frenchman back to Turin in addition to signing Italy midfielder Jorginho, 30, from Chelsea. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Paris St-Germain star Kylian Mbappe will announce his decision regarding his future on Sunday with the 23-year-old France striker having long been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid. (L'Equipe - in French) external-link

Arsenal, Newcastle and Everton are interested in Barcelona's Netherlands forward Memphis Depay, 28. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Argentina forward Paulo Dybala has ruled out a move to Tottenham as the 28-year-old searches for his next club after confirming he will leave Juventus at the end of his contract this summer. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Tottenham are also interested in a loan move for France defender Clement Lenglet, 26, who is free to leave Barcelona. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

A move to Barcelona is the priority for Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski, with a contract to 2025 having been discussed, and the 33-year-old Poland striker has not yet spoken to any other club. (Fabrizio Romano, Twitter) external-link

Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Barcelona's USA full-back Sergino Dest, 21. (90min) external-link

Dest could be a replacement for English right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 24, who will be allowed to leave United this summer. (Sky Sports) external-link

United appear to be on the verge of closing a deal for Ajax's Netherlands defender Jurrien Timber, with the 20-year-old's agent having dropped a transfer hint. (Sun) external-link

Newcastle are closing in on a deal for Manchester United's Dean Henderson, with a season-long loan having been discussed for the England goalkeeper, 25, but a permanent transfer has not been ruled out. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Divock Origi is poised to join AC Milan when his Liverpool contract expires this summer, with the Belgium forward, 27, waiting to take a medical. (Guardian) external-link

Arsenal are ready to sell 26-year-old Ivory Coast winger Nicolas Pepe, who they signed for a club-record £72m in 2019, at a huge loss this summer. (Football Insider) external-link

West Brom have set their sights on signing 31-year-old Republic of Ireland midfielder Conor Hourihane, who has been on loan at Sheffield United this season and whose Aston Villa contract expires this summer. (Football Insider) external-link

Former Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany has emerged as a leading candidate for the vacant Burnley managerial position, but the 36-year-old's arrival at Turf Moor hinges on whether the Clarets can avoid relegation from the Premier League. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Southampton winger Theo Walcott, 33, is considering a move to Major League Soccer, with New York Red Bulls, New York City FC, LA Galaxy and Los Angeles FC among the former England international's possible destinations. (Sun) external-link

Juventus will not pursue a permanent deal for 29-year-old Spain striker Alvaro Morata, who has spent the past two seasons on loan from Atletico Madrid. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Manchester United have cancelled their annual Player of the Year awards because the players are too embarrassed to attend such an event following such a dismal season. (Mirror) external-link

Newcastle United will open talks with Eddie Howe over a new contract this summer as reward for avoiding relegation from the Premier League. (Mail) external-link

