Women Aussie Rules players given 94% pay rise
Top-flight female Aussie Rules players will receive a 94% pay rise as part of a new agreement with the league.
Minimum salaries in the Australian Football League Women's (AFLW) will increase from A$20,239 to A$39,184.
Total player payments, including salaries and prize money, will increase by 146% to A$25.6m from A$10.6m, say the AFL and players' union.
It follows a new equal-pay agreement between the United States men's and women's football teams.
"This agreement is the first step toward our vision of AFLW players being full-time footballers by 2026," players' union boss Paul Marsh said in a statement.
"The players are thrilled with this CBA (collective bargaining agreement) and the outcome speaks to the belief we all have in the future of AFLW."