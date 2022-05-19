Last updated on .From the section Sport

Total player payments in the AFLW will increase by A$15m

Top-flight female Aussie Rules players will receive a 94% pay rise as part of a new agreement with the league.

Minimum salaries in the Australian Football League Women's (AFLW) will increase from A$20,239 to A$39,184.

Total player payments, including salaries and prize money, will increase by 146% to A$25.6m from A$10.6m, say the AFL and players' union.

It follows a new equal-pay agreement between the United States men's and women's football teams.

"This agreement is the first step toward our vision of AFLW players being full-time footballers by 2026," players' union boss Paul Marsh said in a statement.

"The players are thrilled with this CBA (collective bargaining agreement) and the outcome speaks to the belief we all have in the future of AFLW."