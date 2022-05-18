Transfer rumours: Phillips, Mane, Pogba, Pepe, Jesus, Martinez,
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Manchester City are interested in signing Leeds and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 26, as they look to replace Brazil midfielder Fernandinho, 37, who is leaving at the end of this season after nine years. (Mirror)
Paris St-Germain are getting ready to move for Liverpool's Senegal forward Sadio Mane, 30, amid reports he is stalling on a new contract. Mane's current deal expires in June 2023. (Sport Bild)
New Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has added Argentina centre-back Lisandro Martinez, 24, to the list of players he wants to bring to Old Trafford this summer. Martinez helped Ten Hag's Ajax win the Dutch league in 2021-22. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Meanwhile, United are also interested in Lazio's Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 27, who has produced 11 goals and 11 assists in 36 league matches. (Calciomercato)
PSG and Juventus remain in the hunt for Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba, 29, whose contract expires this summer. However, Pogba will not be moving to Manchester City. (Fabrizio Romano)
Chelsea want to sign AC Milan captain and Italy defender Alessio Romagnoli, 27, this summer on a free transfer. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
Arsenal's 26-year-old Ivory Coast winger Nicolas Pepe - who joined for a club record fee of £72m in 2019 - is frustrated at his lack of game time and could push for a move away. (Mirror)
Meanwhile, the Gunners are expected to bid £35m for Manchester City's Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus, 25, who is set to leave following Erling Haaland's arrival. (football.london)
And Arsenal chiefs are holding talks over whether to sell Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhaes this summer, with a £51m fee being touted for the 24-year-old, who has been linked with Juventus. (Tuttosport - in Italian)
England midfielder Conor Gallagher, 22, and Albania forward Armando Broja, 20, will return to Chelsea when their respective loans at Crystal Palace and Southampton expire at the end of the season. (Fabrizio Romano)
Chelsea have put in place plans to sign Sevilla's France centre-back Jules Kounde, 23, as soon as their new owners' takeover is complete and sanctions end. (Goal)
Chelsea also plan to reopen talks with Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele, if the France winger, 25, is still available after their takeover has gone through. (90min)
Aston Villa's Scotland midfielder John McGinn, 27, is on Tottenham's list of potential summer targets. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Southampton have put two Manchester City academy graduates on their shortlist for this summer - England Under-19 striker Liam Delap, 19, and Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, 20. (Sun)
Fulham's Cameroon midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, 26, will remain at Napoli next season after joining them on a season-long loan last August. (Football Italia)
Manchester United's Under-23s boss Neil Wood is in talks with Salford City over the vacant manager's job at the League Two side. (Football Insider)
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment