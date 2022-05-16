Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Chelsea could join Barcelona in the race to sign Bayern Munich and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, 33. (Guardian) external-link

Newcastle United are looking to tempt Roma boss Jose Mourinho to St James' Park this summer despite the recent success of current Magpies manager Eddie Howe (Marca via Express) external-link

Incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says he had "choices to work at a different club, with a better foundation" but opted to take the job at Old Trafford. (De Telegraaf, via Manchester Evening News) external-link

Real Madrid have agreed a five-year deal with France striker Kylian Mbappe and the 23-year-old will move to the Spanish club on a free transfer when his contract with Paris St-Germain comes to an end this summer. (Marca) external-link

But Mbappe has not signed any paperwork with Real Madrid and PSG are still trying to get him to stay. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Bayern Munich are interested in taking Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele, 25, with the France international's contract with the Spanish club expiring next month. (Sky Sports) external-link

Lyon are not expected to sign Tottenham and France midfielder Tanguy Ndombele on a permanent deal, with the 25-year-old likely to return to north London after his loan spell with the French club. (Football Insider) external-link

Newcastle and Aston Villa are leading the race for Leeds and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 26, this summer. (Football Insider) external-link

England defender Lucy Bronze's deal with Manchester City runs out in the summer and the 30-year-old is looking at a move to the NWSL in the United States. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Manchester City and England midfielder Georgia Stanway, 23, has agreed terms on a two-year deal with Bayern Munich. (Sky Sports) external-link

Arsenal have reached an agreement for Sao Paulo's Brazilian winger Marquinhos, 19, in a deal worth 3.5m euros that will last until 2027. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

But Arsenal's Greece defender Konstantinos Mavropanos, 24, is set to make his loan deal at Stuttgart permanent. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Former England and Arsenal defender Sol Campbell, 47, is set to be interviewed for the Queens Park Rangers manager's job, vacated by Mark Warburton. (Talksport) external-link

