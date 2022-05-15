Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Juventus will hold fresh talks with the representatives of Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba, 29, on Monday. (Mirror) external-link

France striker Kylian Mbappe, 23, says he has "almost" made a decision on his future and will make an announcement "very soon" after being linked with a move away from Paris St-Germain. (Get Football News France) external-link

Newcastle are intensifying their interest in Manchester United and England goalkeeper Dean Henderson, 25. (Mirror) external-link

Newcastle are interested in Reims striker Hugo Ekitike, 19, but Borussia Dortmund are also weighing up the Frenchman as a replacement for Erling Haaland. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

What's on the line in Premier League's final week? All you need to know going into the final few days of the season

Barcelona are moving to sign Wolves and Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, 25. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Liverpool are frontrunners to sign Birmingham City youth midfielder Jobe Bellingham, 16, the brother of England international Jude Bellingham. (Mirror) external-link

Arsenal are considering selling Brazilian centre-back Gabriel, 24, with Juventus interested. (Tuttosport - in Italian) external-link

Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen, 30, currently on a short-term deal with Brentford, says he would "love to play Champions League football again" as he weighs up his future for next season. (Viaplay via Football365) external-link

Paris St-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino is set to meet the club's president Nasser Al-Khelaifi amid speculation over his future. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Bayern Munich's honorary president Uli Hoeness says striker Robert Lewandowski's claim he will not sign a new contract is "all about money" and is confident the Polish 33-year-old will stay at the club this summer. (Kicker - in German) external-link

Daily Telegraph back page