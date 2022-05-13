Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Real Madrid are "more confident than ever" they can set out a deal to secure France and Paris St-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, but the 23-year-old has yet to decide where his future lies. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Barcelona are not interested in Antoine Griezmann, 31, returning to the club if Atletico Madrid decide not to keep the on-loan France forward. Barca's number one target is Bayern Munich and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski. (Cuatro - in Spanish) external-link

However, Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer says Lewandowski has a contract with the Bundesliga champions until June 2023 - and the 33-year-old "will fulfil it". (Sport Buzzer - in German) external-link

Chelsea have reached an initial agreement to sign Croatia winger Ivan Perisic, 33, on a free transfer from Inter Milan. (Mediaset, via Metro) external-link

Barcelona and Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, looks set to reject a move to Manchester United, as incoming boss Erik ten Hag intends to get tough on those players who want to leave Old Trafford this summer. (Star) external-link

England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 18, has addressed transfer speculation linking him with a move to either Manchester United or Liverpool by confirming he will be playing for Borussia Dortmund next season. (Mirror) external-link

Swansea City are facing competition from newly-promoted Premier League sides Fulham and Bournemouth for the signature of 32-year-old Welsh midfielder Joe Allen from Stoke City. (Wales Online) external-link

Chelsea and Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 29, says he will "never let someone speak for me" after his agent Federico Pastorello made comments to an Italian newspaper about a possible move back to Italy. (Star) external-link

The agent of Juventus and Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, 28, has reportedly been in London to look over offers from Premier League clubs, including Arsenal. (Calciomercato via Football Italia) external-link

West Ham are ready to drop their interest in Burnley's English centre-back James Tarkowski, 29, as they expect him to join Newcastle this summer. (Mirror) external-link