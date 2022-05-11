Question of Sport quiz: How will you get on in our FA Cup finals quiz?
Last updated on .From the section Sport
With the men's and women's FA Cup finals upon us, the Question of Sport team have delved into the archives to test your knowledge.
Chelsea will play in both finals - taking on Liverpool in the men's competition and Manchester City in the women's showpiece - and BBC Sport will provide comprehensive coverage of both games.
And this week's Question of Sport podcast features some weird and wonderful stories from FA Cup finals of the past - listen on BBC Sounds now.
Question of Sport returns to BBC One on Friday (20:00 BST) with former footballer Carlton Cole joined by Paralympian Kadeena Cox, former cricketer Steve Harmison and rugby league's Man of Steel Paul McShane.
