Juventus are ready to offer Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba £8m a year - which is around £160,000 a week - plus a huge bonus package and signing-on fees. Pogba's contract runs out this summer and Manchester City are reportedly interested in the 29-year-old. (Mirror) external-link

Chelsea are keen on Barcelona and United States defender Sergino Dest, 21. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

The agent of Brazil and Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus has confirmed that the 25-year-old has held talks with Arsenal over a possible transfer. (Guardian) external-link

Manchester United's summer transfer plans are in disarray after three midfield transfer targets for the summer have rejected a move to Old Trafford. (Star) external-link

Tottenham are interested in three Everton players, including Brazilian forward Richarlison, 25, English winger Anthony Gordon, 21, and 24-year-old English defender Ben Godfrey. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Spurs are also keen on Leicester and Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, 25. (GiveMeSport) external-link

Dimitar Berbatov has told his old club Tottenham not to be fixated on just keeping England captain Harry Kane, 28, this summer, because top clubs will be eyeing South Korea forward Son Heung-min Heung, 29, too. (London Evening Standard) external-link

Manchester United have been told they will have to pay £85.5m if they want to sign Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 23, from Napoli this summer. (Calciomercato, via Four Four Two) external-link

West Ham have offered 23-year-old England midfielder Declan Rice, who is a Chelsea and Manchester United target, an eight year contract worth £200,000 a week to remain with the club. (Talksport) external-link

However, Rice will not accept West Ham's offer. (GiveMeSport) external-link

All change at Vicarage Road... Watford appoint former Forest Green boss Rob Edwards as new manager from 2022-23

Wolves have identified Sporting Lisbon and Portugal player Joao Palhinha, 26, as a potential signing if 35-year-old Portugal midfielder Joao Moutinho leaves. (Jornal de Noticias - in Portuguese) external-link

Aston Villa are close to announcing the permanent signing of Brazil and Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho, 29, who has been on loan at Villa Park since January. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Leicester are keen to sign Club Bruges and Belgium midfielder Charles de Ketelaere, 21. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Southampton are considering making a move for Fiorentina and Poland keeper Bartlomiej Dragowski, 24. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Crystal Palace want to sign Chelsea and England midfielder Conor Gallagher, 22, on a permanent basis after he won the club's Player of the Season award while on loan with the club. (Talksport) external-link

Former Manchester United and England midfielder Michael Carrick, 40, is favourite to be the next Lincoln City manager. (Football Insider) external-link

