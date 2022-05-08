Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester City's big-money deal with Borussia Dortmund to sign Norwegian striker Erling Braut Haaland, 21, could be announced next week. (Sun) external-link

Liverpool are ahead of Real Madrid and Chelsea in the race to sign Monaco's French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, 22. (Marca via Metro) external-link

Arsenal could be thwarted in their bid to sign Argentine forward Lautaro Martinez with Inter Milan not looking to sell the 24-year-old. (Gazetta Dello Sport) external-link

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are all looking to sign RB Leipzig's French midfielder Christopher Nkunku, 24, this summer. (Football.London) external-link

Bayern Munich are preparing an opening bid about £15m to begin talks with RB Leipzig for Austrian midfielder Konrad Laimer. (Fabrizio Romano on Twitter) external-link

However, Manchester United are also interested in the 24-year-old who has worked previously with interim manager Ralf Rangnick. (Mirror) external-link

Former Manchester United midfielder David Beckham hopes Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, will remain at Old Trafford next season. (Talksport) external-link

'No blues for Chelsea' How Emma Hayes masterminded another WSL title triumph

Former Netherlands midfielder Fred Rutten has revealed that he turned down an offer to become one of Erik ten Hag's assistants at Manchester United and is set to return to PSV Eindhoven. (Guardian) external-link

Tottenham Hotspur are set to face a challenge from Bundesliga and Serie A sides for Hellas Verona's Czech midfielder Antonin Barak, 27. (Inside Futbal) external-link

Liverpool are hoping to beat Leeds to the £4m signing of Aberdeen and Scotland's Calvin Ramsay with the 19-year-old defender identified as an understudy to Trent Alexander-Arnold. (Goal) external-link

Former Chelsea and Spurs manager Andre Villas-Boas could become Morocco's coach, which may pave the way for Hakim Ziyech's return to the international fold. (Le360 via Sun) external-link