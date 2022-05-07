Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Arsenal are closing in on a £40m deal for Leicester's Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans but Real Madrid are ready to move for the 25-year-old if the Gunners fail to qualify for the Champions League. (Sun) external-link

Portuguese midfielder Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, has discussed his Manchester United future with former boss Sir Alex Ferguson in a series of private meetings. (Mirror) external-link

Tottenham Hotspur are set to sign West Brom and England keeper Sam Johnstone after Manchester United decided not to go ahead with a move. (Mirror) external-link

Manchester United and France winger Paul Pogba has held talks with Juventus over a summer move back to Turin. (Football Transfers) external-link

Brentford manager Thomas Frank is keen to have the long-term future of Danish striker Christian Eriksen, 30, decided before the end of the season. (Mail) external-link

West Ham are the new leaders in the race to sign Blackburn and Chile striker Ben Brereton Diaz, 23. (Sun) external-link

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick expects the Manchester United squad to be bolstered with the arrival of "six or eight new players" in the summer transfer window alongside the arrival of new boss Erik ten Hag. (Mirror) external-link

Ajax and Argentina defender Nicolas Tagliafico, 29, is still set to leave the Dutch club in the summer, despite his contract running for another year. (Fabrizio Romano on Twitter) external-link

Leeds United and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 26, says that he is fully concentrated on finishing the Premier League season with his boyhood club amid transfer links to the likes of Aston Villa and Manchester United this summer. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

French winger Allan Saint-Maximin, 25, says he does not see himself leaving Newcastle this summer. (Goal) external-link

Paris St-Germain's Argentine midfielder Leandro Paredes says he "dreams" of playing for Real Madrid. (TyC Sports on Twitter) external-link

Liverpool will look to give English defender Joe Gomez a new contract this summer despite ongoing speculation about the 24-year-old's future at the club. (Liverpool Echo) external-link