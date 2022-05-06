Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Klopp's Liverpool will receive about 26.1% of the Champions League final tickets

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has questioned why almost half the tickets for the Champions League final against Real Madrid are not allocated to the clubs.

Klopp's side face the Spanish giants on 28 May and have 19,618 tickets to sell. external-link

That is 26.1% of the 75,000 capacity on the night at Paris' Stade de France.

Klopp said: "Is it right that we only get 20,000, they get 20,000 and there's 75,000 in? That makes 35,000 left over. Where are these tickets?"

Uefa sell 12,000 tickets to fans worldwide but the window for these sales closed on 28 April, days before Liverpool and Real Madrid fans knew their team was in the final.

The remaining 23,000 tickets will be distributed to national associations, commercial partners, broadcasters, and Uefa's official hospitality programme.

Hospitality tickets have now sold out but were still available on Thursday, ranging in price on Uefa's website from 4,900 euros (£4,178) to 8,900 euros (£7,590). external-link

'Go without a ticket'

The 19,618 tickets Liverpool have been allocated are priced between £50.32 and £578.63. About 21% of their allocation - so about 4,000 tickets - are priced at £410.91 or higher.

Liverpool supporters union Spirit of Shankly said fans were tired of "being ripped off".

In an open letter to Uefa they said: "In standing up to the failed Super League, Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin said 'I can't understand how you can see your fans protesting and you don't care. You are full of money anyway, you're not poor, but you want more and more and more.'

"Well Mr Ceferin, Liverpool fans are protesting and you don't seem to care. Uefa are not poor, but you seem to want more."

Liverpool have officially advised fans not to travel without a ticket but Klopp has said Paris "is big enough" if fans do.

The German previously drew criticism when he encouraged fans to travel to Basel to create a party atmosphere for a Europa League final during his first season at the club.

"The tickets are really expensive and I cannot be more appreciative or more thankful of what the people are doing," Klopp added.

"I hope they all can make it somehow and can create - of course they will - an incredible atmosphere.

"If you don't get a ticket, I don't want to invite people to Paris but this time it's big enough and I did this last time for Basel in Switzerland and it was 'oops'.

"But I think Paris is big enough to go there without a ticket and have a good time, behave yourself but be in the best possible mood."