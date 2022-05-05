Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Kylian Mbappe is on the brink of signing a two-year contract extension with Paris St-Germain worth £42.5m a year, plus an £85m signing-on fee for the 23-year-old France forward. (Le Parisien - in French, subscription required) external-link

However, Mbappe's mother says her son is continuing talks about his future with PSG "in great serenity". (Mirror) external-link

Manager Pep Guardiola will sign a new deal with Manchester City to keep him at the Etihad until 2025 after telling the club he is more determined than ever to win the Champions League. (Star) external-link

Man City are considering a move for Barcelona's Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, as they look to build their squad for next season. (Mail) external-link

Everton are prepared to sell Jordan Pickford, 28, to fund a summer rebuild. Tottenham and Newcastle are monitoring the England goalkeeper's situation. (Talksport) external-link

Tottenham officials watched two Villareal players in their Champions League semi-final defeat on Tuesday, the Spain centre-back Pau Torres, and Dutch winger, Arnaut Danjuma, both 25. (90 Min) external-link

Meanwhile, both Spurs and Leeds are interested in Wolves and Spain winger Adama Traore. The 26-year-old is currently on loan at Barcelona but the Spanish giants are not expected to sign him permanently. (Team Talk) external-link

Napoli's 23-year-old Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen says he would prefer to join Arsenal over Manchester United or Newcastle. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Express) external-link

Arsenal and Manchester United target Paolo Dybala has had an offer to join Borussia Dortmund when the 28-year-old Argentina forward's Juventus contract ends in the summer. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

RB Leipzig want Manchester United target Christopher Nkunku, 24, to stay for one more season on an improved contract, with the Bundesliga club prepared to accept the France forward leaving in 2023. (Bild - in German) external-link

Manchester United's Ivory Coast centre-back Eric Bailly, 28, and English defender Phil Jones, 30, have both told teammates they will leave the club in the summer. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Marcus Alonso's six-year stint with Chelsea will end this summer with the 31-year-old Spanish left-back prioritising a move to Spain, where Barcelona are interested. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Italy centre-back Giorgio Chiellini, 37, will head to the MLS when he leaves Juventus at the end of the season. (Goal) external-link

RedBird Capital Partners, which owns a minority stake in Fenway Sports Group, owners of Liverpool, is considering a purchase of AC Milan. (Sky News) external-link

Leeds are targeting 25-year-old Eintracht Frankfurt and Japan midfielder Daichi Kamada. (Football Insider) external-link

Sporting Lisbon have triggered the buy option for Manchester City's on-loan Spanish right-back Pedro Porro, 22, who will complete a permanent deal with a buy-back clause for City. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin, 27, will complete a permanent move to Real Betis for a fee of between £5m-£10m, after a successful loan spell and Copa del Rey victory with the Seville club. (Charles Watts) external-link

West Ham have made a second approach to Leeds and Brazil winger Raphinha, 25, despite Barcelona being firm favourites to sign him. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Contract talks between Leeds and their sought after pair of Raphinha and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 26, are on hold until the Yorkshire club know their fate in their Premier League relegation battle. (90 Min) external-link

Newcastle are ready to offer Atletico Madrid 25m euros (£21m) to acquire Brazil left-back Renan Lodi ahead of Juventus who are also tracking the 24-year-old. (Tutto Mercato - in Italian) external-link