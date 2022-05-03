Last updated on .From the section Sport

Mark Cavendish will be part of a 13-strong men's cycling team for the island

The reigning Isle of Man sportsman and sportswoman of the year have been selected for the Commonwealth Games.

Cyclist Mark Cavendish and gymnast Tara Donnelly with both represent the island at the Games in July.

A 32-strong squad covering eight disciplines has been put together to travel to Birmingham for the event.

Commonwealth Games Association Isle of Man president Basil Bielich said the island's preparations for the Games were "well under way".

Cavendish, who equalled Eddy Merckx's record of 34 Tour de France stage wins in 2021, is among 13 cyclists selected.

He previously won gold in the scratch race at the 2006 Games in Melbourne, but was forced to pull out of the 2018 event in Gold Coast because of injury.

Donnelly, who last competed at the Games in 2014, is the island's sole representative in gymnastics.

Other sole participants are Jessica Li in badminton, Kimberly Dean in para powerlifting and Niall Caley in triathlon, while Jade Burden and Jamie Devine will compete in boxing.

Others selected are:

Aquatics: Peter Allen, Alex Bregazzi, Emma Hodgson, Laura Kinley, Harry Robinson, Joel Watterson

Athletics: Sarah Astin, Rachael Franklin, Joe Harris, Ollie Lockley, David Mullarkey, Glen Quayle, Sarah Webster

Cycling (women): Jessie Carridge, Amelia Sharpe, Anna Christian, Becky Storrie, Lizzie Holden

Cycling (men): Matthew Bostock, Sam Brand, Mark Christian, Tyler Hannay, Tom Mazzone, Ben Swift, Max Walker

Will Draper (triathlon), Olivia Marshall (aquatics) and Leon Mazzone (cycling) have been named as the island's reserve athletes for the Games, which run from 28 July to 8 August.

Congratulating those selected, Bielich said: "Our sporting community has risen to the challenges presented by Covid and the restrictions on participation in sport over the last two years, and we believe we have been able to select a very strong team to represent the island.

"We are working closely together to give our athletes as much support as possible."