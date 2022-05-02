Transfer rumours: Rice, Martinez, Richarlison, Milinkovic-Savic, Lingard, Laimer
Manchester United will have a free run at signing England midfielder Declan Rice, 23, from West Ham, with rivals focusing on strengthening other areas. (ESPN)
Everton would accept a fee of £50m for Brazil international forward Richarlison, 24, this summer and are confident of getting such an offer. (Football Insider)
AC Milan and Juventus lead the race to sign Manchester United and England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 29. (ESPN)
Arsenal have renewed their interest in Inter Milan and Argentina's 24-year-old forward Lautaro Martinez. (Times)
RB Leipzig and Austria midfielder Konrad Laimer, 24, is a target for Tottenham and Liverpool, as well as Bayern Munich. (Kicker - in German)
Lazio and Serbia's 27-year-old midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been discussed as a possible target for both Manchester United and Paris St-Germain. (90min)
Leeds will not make England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 26, a new contract offer until June. (Star)
Ajax will reignite their interest in Tottenham and Netherlands forward Steven Bergwijn after the 24-year-old said he was open to leaving the club. (Times)
Newcastle's English defender Paul Dummett, 30, is set to sign a new deal at the club. (Sun)
Relegated Norwich are set to sell former England Under-21 defender Max Aarons, 22, this summer. (Telegraph)
Barcelona will not sign Wolves winger Adama Traore, 26, permanently this summer. The Spain international is currently on loan at the La Liga side. (Marca - in Spanish)
Tottenham, Leeds and Fulham are interested in Derby's former England Under-16 winger Malcolm Ebiowei, 18. (Sun)
Newly-promoted Fulham have made an approach to sign Sweden striker Viktor Gyokeres, 23, from Coventry City. (Football Insider)
