Last updated on

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku has no interest in signing for AC Milan or Newcastle this summer, despite the 28-year-old's growing frustration at a lack of opportunities at Chelsea. (Evening Standard) external-link

Barcelona will listen to big-money offers for Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong. Manchester United have been linked with the 24-year-old with Erik ten Hag, who coached De Jong at Ajax, taking over as Old Trafford boss this summer. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Ten Hag, meanwhile, has identified eight players he can trust when he begins his United reign. The Dutchman, 52, hopes to sign a left-sided centre-back to help England's Harry Maguire, 29, recapture his best form and is weighing up whether England striker Marcus Rashford can resurrect his career at the club. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Newcastle have been scouting Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, the 22-year-old Uruguay international linked to Manchester United and Liverpool, as they look to bolster their striking options. Everton's England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 25, and Bayer Leverkusen's Czech Republic forward Patrick Schick, 26, are other options. (Mirror) external-link

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is keen on bolstering his squad with the summer signings of Southampton's England midfielder James Ward-Prowse, 27, and Brighton's Spainleft-back Marc Cucurella, 23. (Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Aston Villa have been told by Barcelona they have until the end of May to decide whether they want to sign 29-year-old Brazil attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho on a permanent deal this summer. (Sport) external-link

Manchester United have failed in an attempt to hijack Red Bull Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi's move to Borussia Dortmund, with the 20-year-old German set on a move to the Bundesliga side. (Patrick Berger) external-link

Chelsea want to sign Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol, 20, from RB Leipzig with Germany's Antonio Rudiger, 29, and 26-year-old Dane Andreas Christensen expected to join Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively. (Goal) external-link

Arsenal are lining up a move for Bologna left-back Aaron Hickey, 19. Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is keen to bolster his defensive options and Scotland international Hickey has impressed for the Italian side since joining from Hearts in 2020. (football.london) external-link

Inter Milan are prepared to sell Stefan de Vrij for £15m this summer, with Tottenham, Aston Villa and Newcastle among the clubs interested in the 30-year-old Netherlands centre-back. (Football Insider) external-link

Newly-promoted Fulham could make a move to sign Liverpool's 24-year-old England defender Joe Gomez. (Football League World) external-link

Fulham's 19-year-old Portugal Under-21 forward Fabio Carvalho has agreed to join Liverpool in the summer, says Cottagers director of football Tony Khan. (Mirror) external-link

Arsenal will make one final attempt to tie English striker Eddie Nketiah down to a new contract with the 22-year-old, whose current deal expires at the end of June, attracting interest from clubs in England, France and Germany. (Mail) external-link

Lazio are willing to lower their asking price for Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to around 80 million euro (£67.4m) with Manchester United and Paris St-Germain among the clubs interested in the 27-year-old. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Newcastle face competition from Paris St-Germain in the race to sign AC Milan's Portugal winger Rafael Leao, 22. (La Repubblica - in Italian) external-link

