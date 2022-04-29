Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Barcelona will turn to Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku, 28, in their search for a striker. The Belgium centre-forward is believed to be Barca's 'plan C' after moves for Norway's Erling Haaland, 21, and Poland's Robert Lewandowski, 33, were thwarted. (Marca) external-link

Manchester City may consider the sale of 31-year-old Algeria forward Riyad Mahrez this summer. (Give Me Sport) external-link

Arsenal and Newcastle have joined the chase to sign Juventus and Argentina forward Paolo Dybala. The 28-year-old will leave Turin as a free agent in the summer and Manchester United and Tottenham have already made enquiries. (ESPN, via Mail) external-link

Arsenal have offered their Ivory Coast winger Nicolas Pepe, 26, to another Premier League club. (Express) external-link

Pep Guardiola will not rush into extending his contract at Manchester City in the wake of Jurgen Klopp's new deal at rivals Liverpool. The 51-year-old Spaniard is under contract at City until 2023. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Manchester City remain focused on extending 21-year-old England midfielder Phil Foden's deal until 2027. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville says interim manager Ralf Rangnick should not take on a consultancy role at the club having accepted the chance to manage Austria. (Sky Sports, via Express) external-link

Leeds United and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips is set to change his agent in a bid to secure a move away, with Manchester United working on a deal for the 26-year-old. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Women's Super League title race gets tense Five talking points before this weekend's games

Liverpool could move for Borussia Dortmund's 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham, with several of their current players' contracts running down. (Goal, via Express) external-link

Lazio are considering a move for Chelsea and England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 26. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Brighton manager Graham Potter intends to speak with Republic of Ireland defender Shane Duffy about his future when the season is over. The 30-year-old is under contract with Albion until 2023. (Sussex Express) external-link

Napoli are set to move for Scotland left-back Aaron Hickey. Bologna have put an £18m price tag on the 19-year-old, who has also attracted attention from Serie A giants AC Milan and Juventus as well as Newcastle and Brentford. (Scottish Express) external-link

Liverpool fans have moved to tweak the words of a chant to feature the name of Jurgen Klopp's wife after the German revealed she was key in his decision to extend his contract at Anfield. (Mirror) external-link

Arsenal right-back Cedric Soares has no intention of leaving, despite reported interest from Newcastle and a £4.2m bid from Porto for the 30-year-old Portugal international. (Correio da Manha, via Sport Witness) external-link

Newcastle will bid to make their loan deal permanent for Aston Villa's 26-year-old English defender Matt Targett. (Caught Offside) external-link

Southampton and Fulham are among a number of clubs interested in signing 24-year-old Tottenham and USA centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers. (90 Min) external-link

Barcelona are set to move for Celta Vigo's Spanish left-back Javi Galan, 27. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Saturday's Mirror features Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp as its lead